Slither into Savings with iShopChangi’s Lunar New Year Bonanza in Singapore

Kick off the Year of the Snake early with iShopChangi as it rolls out a dazzling array of deals on Lunar New Year essentials. Avoid the festive frenzy and enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 60% on everything you need to usher in prosperity and joy. From gourmet treats and traditional “Nian Huo” to spring cleaning supplies, exquisite liquors, and fashionable finds, celebrate with flair from now through February at your ultimate online shopping destination.

Lunar New Year Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers)

From now till 28 February 2025

Code

Description

25CNY10

10%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$28

25CNY15

15%* off with min. spend S$550, capped at S$118



iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.