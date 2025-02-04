VAIO Re-enters the Singapore Market, Debuts New Laptop

VAIO Corporation (Headquarters: Azumino City, Nagano Prefecture, President & CEO: Masaki Yamano, hereinafter referred to as “VAIO”), today announced its re-entry into the Singapore market through a partnership with Unified-1 Solutions Pte. Ltd. as the official authorised distributor of VAIO products. This strategic initiative reflects VAIO’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and responding to the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions.



The decision to reestablish operations in Singapore highlights VAIO’s recognition of the market’s unique potential. With its vibrant business ecosystem and strong focus on technological advancement, Singapore serves as an ideal base for VAIO to introduce its latest innovations and engage directly with consumers and businesses, effectively addressing the evolving demands of modern work and lifestyle.



Founded in 1997 as PC brand of Sony Corporation, VAIO established itself as a leader in lightweight and portable laptops and has become synonymous with innovative design and exceptional performance. After becoming an independent entity from Sony in 2014, VAIO has continued to uphold this legacy by focusing on high-quality manufacturing at its head office factory in Azumino City, Nagano Prefecture, located at the foot of the Northern Japan Alps. Today, approximately 90% of VAIO’s sales come from corporate laptops.



Introducing the New Laptop



As part of its re-entry into the market, VAIO is proud to unveil its latest laptop model, the VAIO ® SX14-R for consumers and VAIO ® Pro PK-R for business users, both sharing the same core design and performance capabilities. At just 1.08kg, the ultra-lightweight carbon fibre SX14-R and Pro PK-R redefine mobile productivity, offering seamless portability for users and professionals on the move.



The SX14-R and Pro PK-R is equipped with advanced features that enhance the user experience for various work environments. Its AI noise-cancelling function utilises multiple microphones to dramatically improve web conferencing capabilities, ensuring clear communication during virtual meetings, regardless of background noise.



In addition to its impressive performance, the SX14-R and Pro PK-R boast a large-capacity battery that supports extended use without frequent recharging, allowing users to stay engaged without disruption. The thoughtfully designed aesthetics elevate the laptop’s visual appeal, with a selection of colours including a unique deep emerald option.



Masaki Yamano, President and CEO of VAIO Corporation, said: “As we embark on this exciting journey in Singapore, we are dedicated to building strong relationships with local businesses and consumers alike. Our innovative features – such as AI noise-cancelling function and user-sensing capabilities – are designed to meet the needs of professionals and businesses prioritising seamless communication and efficiency. VAIO aims to empower users with technology that elevates their dynamic lifestyles and work experiences.”



Customers can experience and purchase the VAIO SX14-R at Best Denki stores, the authorised reseller of VAIO products, located at VivoCity Mall, Ngee Ann City, and upcoming in Funan Mall in March. Discover firsthand the innovative quality and exceptional performance that define VAIO laptops, now available in Singapore.



Our corporate products, such as the VAIO Pro PK-R, are available through our authorised resellers. Kindly find images of the products

About VAIO

VAIO Corporation, headquartered in Azumino City, Nagano, Japan, was established on July 1, 2014, following a spin-off from Sony’s PC business. With its rich history and product philosophy of being ‘Inspiring,’ ‘Ingenious,’ and ‘Genuine,’ VAIO is committed to delivering exceptional computing experiences and becoming a trusted partner to its users.



For more information about our products and upcoming events, please visit www.vaio.com.sg.



About Unified-1 Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Unified 1 Solutions Pte Ltd is the exclusive Distributor and After Sales Provider for VAIO Products in Singapore. We have a team of skilled professionals that is dedicated to the course of establishing excellent customer’s experiences with VAIO Products.

