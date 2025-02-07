Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group Starts 2025 with Multiple Prestigious Awards

“Excellence is not just a goal; it’s a standard we uphold every day at Aeon & Trisl. These awards are a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to success.” – Mr.Saleem Karsaz, A&T Group.

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group has begun the year with a series of remarkable achievements, securing multiple prestigious awards from leading developers. These recognitions reinforce the company’s strong market position and commitment to excellence in real estate services across Dubai, UK, PAK, and beyond.

The year started with a significant acknowledgment from Emaar, where A&T’s top-performing agents were recognized for their outstanding contributions, further solidifying the company’s reputation as a leading brokerage.

At the SOBHA Stars Awards 2024, A&T Group received two major accolades Best Performing Channel Partner in Luxury Collection & Top Agency of Sobha for the year 2024. These awards highlight the company’s continued success in the luxury real estate sector, with Mr. Salim Mukairshoev, Head of Luxury Division, and his team member Mr. Jawwad Abbasi playing key roles in achieving this milestone, supported by the dedicated efforts of the Global A&T team member.

They were also honoured at the NSHAMA Annual Gala 2024, where the company received the Appreciation for Outstanding Sales Performance award. This achievement was driven by the exceptional performance of Ms. Safia Mehmood, Ms. Fatima Akram, Mr. Hafiz Waqas, and Mr. Farhan, whose contributions helped elevate the company’s success.

In addition, the company was recognized by Samana Developers at its Annual Gala Awards Night 2024, receiving the Chairman’s Club Award. This recognition was made possible through the efforts of Direct Team lead by Head of Sales Mr. Faizan Munaf, further demonstrating the company’s excellence in real estate transactions.

A&T Group was also invited to the prestigious DAMAC Gala 2025 & Yearly Award Ceremony, which coincided with the launch of DAMAC Riverside Views. The event featured a star-studded appearance by Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Mr. Baber Shah, C.O.O., highlighted the company’s strategic vision for 2025, stating, “Our focus remains on innovation keeping up with the market trends, embracing AI leading to expand our global exposure.”

With this strong start to the year, Aeon & Trisl is now looking forward to its participation in the Emaar Annual Broker Awards 2024 scheduled on 11th Feb 2025, where the company anticipates further recognition for its achievements. Aeon & Trisl continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry with multiple awards already secured in January, the company remains committed to driving further success throughout 2025.

