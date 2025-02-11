X0PA AI Launches Revolutionary Agentic AI Suite for Talent Acquisition

Multiple patents and trademarks in AI technology

Achievement of AI VERIFY certification, the gold standard for ethical, responsible, and explainable AI

Proven track record of successful implementations across enterprise, academia, and government organizations

Consistent innovation in AI-driven recruitment solutions

Candidate engagement optimization

Talent pipeline management

Interview intelligence

Strategic workforce planning

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2025 – X0PA AI, a leading innovator in AI-powered talent acquisition, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Agentic AI Suite, featuring advanced AI-driven agents designed to transform the hiring landscape. The initial release introduces two powerful AI agents, Alex and Kate, marking a significant milestone in recruitment automation and intelligence.Meet the Agents:Alex – An AI-powered screening expert agent, revolutionizing candidate evaluation with unprecedented precision. Alex automates and streamlines the screening process by analysing multiple data points to evaluate skills, experience, and cultural fit, ensuring only the best-matched candidates move forward in the hiring pipeline.Kate – A recruitment analytics specialist agent, delivering real-time, data-driven insights for strategic hiring decisions. Kate transforms complex recruitment data into actionable intelligence, enabling HR teams to optimize their recruitment strategies and enhance hiring outcomes through predictive analytics and trend analysis.“As hiring the best suited talent for the company becomes increasingly critical, AI-driven bias free and precision hiring is the key to staying ahead,” said Nina Alag Suri, Founder and CEO, X0PA AI. “Our Agentic AI Suite revolutionizes the recruitment journey, empowering businesses to find, engage, and secure top talent effortlessly while ensuring data-backed decision-making.”X0PA AI’s position as an industry leader is firmly established through:The Agentic AI Suite is built on responsible, explainable AI principles, ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the hiring process. This commitment to ethical AI practices is validated by X0PA AI’s AI VERIFY certification, demonstrating the company’s dedication to responsible innovation.“We at X0PA are always in the lookout for any technology that can augment recruiters in talent acquisition process and the launch of our Agentic AI Suite delivers that balance perfectly.,” explained Sri Harsha Allamraju, CTO of X0PA AI. “Over the next coming weeks, we plan to put in front of our customers a system of AI experts that can work alongside recruiters from job requisition, screening, sourcing to hiring and onboarding. This marks the transition of our AI Recruiter platform to a system-of-experts platform ideology. Additionally, this framework allows us to move towards minimalistic user experience thereby contributing to reduced cognitive load for our end users. We are excited for this launch and can’t await to see the potential upside it provides to our customers across Enterprise and other segments. ”Future Expansion: This launch marks just the beginning of X0PA AI’s vision for intelligent recruitment. The company is developing additional specialized agents focused on:Each new agent will be designed to enhance specific aspects of talent acquisition, making hiring faster, smarter, and more strategic than ever before.Hashtag: #x0paai

About X0PA AI

X0PA AI is a Singapore-headquartered AI company dedicated to transforming talent acquisition through ethical, responsible, and explainable AI. Serving enterprise, academia, and government organizations globally, X0PA AI optimizes recruitment with advanced automation, reducing costs and time-to-hire while minimizing bias in decision-making.



