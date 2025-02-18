Health2Sync Deepens Reach and Partnerships in South Korea with Growing Adoption of its Digital Disease Management Platform

Health2Sync’s SugarGenie app is experiencing rapid growth and positive reception in South Korea.

The platform is being utilized in both hospital settings and through government programs. Health2Sync has partnered with Sanofi for hospital rollouts and integrated its solution with South Korea’s Primary Health Care Chronic Disease Management Program, reaching over 100 healthcare institutions by December 2024 for diabetes, hypertension, and obesity care.

Healthcare professionals praise the app for improving patient care: SugarGenie enhances the ability to monitor patient data, provide personalized guidance, and effectively manage chronic conditions like diabetes.

Health2Sync’s “SugarGenie” app enables users to view their blood glucose and other lifestyle data in one place.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 February 2025 – Health2Sync, a leading provider of digital therapeutics solutions for chronic diseases, announced today that it is experiencing significant growth and positive feedback from healthcare professionals in South Korea. Since launching its app, SugarGenie, in January 2024, the company has witnessed a surge in adoption among healthcare institutions. The company’s solution offers data integration, visualization, and personal insights to improve patient care quality and streamline clinical workflows.While Health2Sync started rolling out its integrated diabetes management solution with Sanofi in hospitals and clinics in South Korea, the company also tapped into the local government’s Primary Health Care Chronic Disease Management Program, which empowers doctors to engage with patients directly. As of December 2024, over 100 healthcare institutions have implemented Health2Sync’s Patient Management Platform to enhance the care of patients with diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.“Health2Sync’s solution has been instrumental in improving the quality of treatment for our patients,” said Prof. SunJoon Moon, Gangbuk Samsung Hospital. “We can easily monitor patients’ data in the hospital and provide personalized guidance, significantly enhancing our ability to manage diabetes patients effectively.”The SugarGenie app captures data from various devices from renowned chronic disease management brands, including Abbott, Sanofi, Omron, Roche, and i-SENS. It allows automatic data synchronization from Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), Blood Glucose Meters (BGMs), insulin caps such as SoloSmart™, and blood pressure monitors.Besides the vitals, other lifestyle data such as diet, medication, exercise, and sleep play crucial roles in chronic disease management. SugarGenie seamlessly connects with the iPhone’s Health App and the Health Connect (such as Samsung Health) from Android phones. With patient consent, this comprehensive data is automatically transmitted to the platform, empowering healthcare providers with valuable insights for informed decision-making.To help patients better self-manage diabetes, the SugarGenie App offers automated engagement programs prescribed by doctors to deliver personalized education, reminders, and insights directly to patients. This innovative approach alleviates the burden on healthcare resources and enhances patient engagement.“This platform is very useful for managing patients registered in the government’s ‘Primary Health Care Chronic Disease Management Program.’ At our clinic, we monitor patients’ self-measured data such as blood sugar and blood pressure and send educational materials and guides to patients’ apps through the two-way messaging function,” said Dr. Kun-Ho Yoon, Dr. Yoon IM Clinic, former Chairman of the board, Korean Diabetes Association).Health2Sync has integrated with Eghis Healthcare, a leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) company serving over 6,000 clinics in South Korea, to streamline clinical workflows. This synchronization enhances the efficiency and quality of chronic disease management by smoothly embedding Health2Sync’s data with existing clinical systems.“We are thrilled by the rapid adoption of Health2Sync’s solutions in South Korea,” said Ed Deng, Co-founder and CEO of Health2Sync. “Our commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovative digital therapeutics is unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to expand our reach and impact in this dynamic market.”Hashtag: #health2sync #diabetesmanagement #digitaltherapeutis #digitalhealth

About Health2Sync

Founded in 2013, Health2Sync offers digital solutions to help people with chronic diseases, pre-diabetes, or weight concerns to manage their health. The company’s achievements include being the first approved digital therapeutics in Taiwan for their insulin dosage titration software, Insultrate, which they co-developed with Sanofi. The company has also received the “NEXT BIG” Startup title from the Taiwan National Development Council.



For more information, please visit https://www.health2sync.com/



