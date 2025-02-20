GrandTech Cloud (Singapore)’s “Pizza Blitz” Campaign – To Introduce “A Friend to Startups” to Singapore’s Startup Scene





Innovative Marketing Strategy to Empower Startups



In today’s highly competitive startup landscape, establishing a strong brand presence and market influence is essential. Recognizing this, GCS has adopted a creative and startup-friendly approach with the “Pizza Blitz” campaign—leveraging one of the world’s most beloved foods to break through traditional marketing conventions. This campaign creates a warm and engaging first impression for GCS and F2SU within Singapore’s dynamic startup ecosystem.



More than just a promotional effort, “Pizza Blitz” is a strategic outreach initiative designed to foster engagement and collaboration within the startup community. Through this campaign, GCS aims to showcase how F2SU can help startups connect with essential resources, accelerate market expansion and growth, and optimize cloud costs.



“We’re not just sending pizzas; we’re sending a message about F2SU,” says Sebastien Khoo, Head of GTM, Singapore at GCS. “We want Singapore’s startups, influencers, and VCs to know about F2SU and how it can help them thrive. “Startup founders face countless challenges every day, and we want to provide them with real, actionable solutions—delivered in a way that’s both engaging, practical and impactful.”



From Pizza to Possibilities: Showcasing F2SU’s Value Proposition



The reason behind choosing pizzas over other types of food is that pizza is a practical meal on its own containing all the necessary ingredients to make a balanced meal, similar to GCS’ fuss-free and practical solutions offered. “It’s fuss-free and can be consumed while working, which is the typical start-up culture of non-stop hustling. Therefore, each pizza delivery is more than just a meal—it’s a reflection of GCS’s commitment to the startup community”, says Sebastien. To show appreciation for every recipient, the GCS team has handwritten over 300 personalized cards, each included in the pizza boxes alongside detailed information about the core benefits of F2SU.



Through this initiative, GCS is not only sparking interest in F2SU within Singapore’s startup scene but also inviting startups to experience its real-world value. This campaign serves as a gateway to deeper discussions on how F2SU can drive tangible business success.



Redefining Traditional Business Approaches with Authentic, Impactful Engagement



Rather than relying on conventional business meetings or standard marketing promotions, GCS has chosen a direct, effective, and personal approach to engaging with the startup community—using pizza as a bridge to foster meaningful conversations.



“Huge thanks to GCS for the unexpected pizza drop-off – it was both thoughtful and delicious! There’s something about sharing a few slices that helps everyone relax and jump into more candid and fruitful discussions on how our we can mutually thrive with our ecosystem partners”, says Hoo Yuanyang, CEO of Paywho.



GCS envisions “Pizza Blitz” not as a one-time promotional effort, but as the beginning of long-term collaborations and business growth opportunities. Moving forward, GCS will continue to expand F2SU’s presence across Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region, helping more startups establish themselves in the global market and achieve sustained growth.



About GrandTech Cloud Services

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Taiwan, GrandTech Cloud Services (TPEx: 7747, GCS) has expanded its presence across Asia in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesiaand Japan. True to its mission of being “A Friend to Startups,” GCS is dedicated to nurturing the global new economy and supporting startups on their growth journeys. The company aspires to become the premier cloud service provider that deeply understands the unique needs of startups. Pioneering cloud service operator positioning emphasizes the cloud aggregation and sharing business model, and powered by its proprietary FinOps platform ARMIN, GCS enables startups to optimize cloud resources and costs across multiple cloud environments. With its customer- centric approach, GCS considers the success of its startup partners as its primary corporate objective. http://www.grandtechcloud.com