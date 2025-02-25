Etiqa Insurance Singapore Returns as Official Travel Insurer at NATAS Travel Fair 2025

Travel, Explore, Live It with Etiqa’s Extensive Travel Insurance Offers and Exciting Prizes

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 February 2025 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, returns as the Official Travel Insurer for the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair 2025. Themed‘, Singapore’s largest premier travel fair will be held at the Singapore Expo from 28 February to 2 March 2025, offering an exciting opportunity for travellers to explore a world of adventure.Etiqa will be providing exclusive offers to patrons, including discounts of up to 35% off Etiqa’s Travel Infinite* insurance plan to ensure comprehensive travel protection for all Singaporean travellers. With Travel Infinite’s extensive range of coverage, travellers can choose the coverage that best suits their individual needs, ensuring they have the right protection for their specific trip.“At Etiqa Insurance Singapore, we believe that every journey should be a worry-free experience, which is why we are proud to offer travellers the peace of mind they deserve with our comprehensive travel insurance plan. As a company that truly cares about people, our mission is to protect what matters most – our customers. We are excited to continue our partnership with NATAS and help more travellers explore the world with confidence,” said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.In line with embracingexperiences at the NATAS Fair, Etiqa will also offer one lucky visitor a chance to win $3,000 worth of travel vouchers, with any policy purchase at the Fair. In addition, all participating customers who purchase Etiqa’s travel insurance products at the Fair will receive a complimentary gift, subject to a minimum premium of $50.To explore these exciting offers, visit Etiqa’s booth at 4H49 during the NATAS Travel Fair. For more information or to buy your travel insurance today, simply scan the QR code or visit etiqa.com.sg Hashtag: #EtiqaInsurance

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and Takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general Takaful products through its agents, branches, offices and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa Insurance Singapore is rated ‘A’ by credit rating agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile and ‘Very Strong’ capitalisation.



Etiqa Insurance Singapore is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.



