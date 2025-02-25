Human Mobile Devices Officially Launches its HMD Branded Phones in Pakistan

LAHORE: Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the celebrated European smartphone manufacturer known for its innovative and user-centric designs, proudly marks its official debut in Pakistan. As the spotlight shines, HMD is set to unveil its a comprehensive range of pioneering products including the HMD Music 150, HMD Music 130, HMD Key, HMD Arc, and HMD Aura2.

HMD, the makers of Nokia phones and the official mobile partner of FC Barcelona, offers a robust lineup of smartphones and feature phones each offering unique features and designs to cater to diverse user lifestyles. HMD also offers a selection of feature phones, boasting classic designs and essential functions, ideal for those who prioritize simplicity and durability.

Arif Shafique, General Manager of HMD Pakistan, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are excited to introduce HMD’s line to Pakistan, showcasing devices that embody innovation, quality, and user-focused design.”

He further said, “Our dedication to establishing local distribution and manufacturing facility speaks volumes about our trust in Pakistan’s potential. We view this as a chance not only to grow our business but to make meaningful contributions to the local economy. By building our devices here, we’re not just creating jobs; we’re nurturing talent and fostering growth in the community. This isn’t just about technology—it’s about building relationships and working hand in hand with the people of Pakistan to craft solutions that resonate with their needs and aspirations.”

HMD Music 150, HMD Music 130, HMD Key, HMD Arc, and HMD Aura2 will be available in Pakistan starting March 25. With a broad product lineup that spans across various categories, HMD is poised to cater to every segment of the Pakistan market, ensuring that users with diverse preferences find a device that suits their needs.

