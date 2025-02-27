A 2 Billion THB Investment in Pediatric Excellence and Smart Hospital Innovation

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital Expands, Advancing Pediatric Healthcare in Asia-Pacific

Open-Heart Surgery to Minimally Invasive Catheterization – Complete heart care from birth, ensuring advanced treatment and faster recovery.

Complete heart care from birth, ensuring advanced treatment and faster recovery. Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) to CAR-T Cell Therapy – Advanced treatments for blood disorders and cancer.

– Advanced treatments for blood disorders and cancer. Comprehensive Pediatric and Newborn Surgery – Expertise in performing procedures from head to toe, led by specialized doctors.

Expertise in performing procedures from head to toe, led by specialized doctors. Epilepsy Treatment with Medication to Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Implants – Solutions for drug-resistant epilepsy.

Hybrid Operating Room : Precision-driven newborn and pediatric surgical procedures using biplane imaging technology.

: Precision-driven newborn and pediatric surgical procedures using biplane imaging technology. World-Class Pediatric Specialties : Multidisciplinary teams treating complex and rare conditions.

: Multidisciplinary teams treating complex and rare conditions. Advanced Neonatal & Pediatric Intensive Care : Specialized care for premature infants under 500 grams.

: Specialized care for premature infants under 500 grams. Cutting-Edge Rehabilitation Center : Robotic-assisted gait training, Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) therapy, and Redcord NEURAC systems.

: Robotic-assisted gait training, Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) therapy, and Redcord NEURAC systems. Comprehensive International Patient Services: Pre-arrival teleconsultations, aeromedical transport, multilingual care teams, follow-up appointments, and medical evacuation and repatriation.

Well Kidz App : Manages medical records, appointments, and remote consultations.

: Manages medical records, appointments, and remote consultations. Smart ER & Smart Ambulance Services : Real-time monitoring ensures rapid emergency response.

: Real-time monitoring ensures rapid emergency response. Smart OPD & Smart IPD : AI-powered cost estimation, queue tracking, and seamless patient-medical team communication.

: AI-powered cost estimation, queue tracking, and seamless patient-medical team communication. D-Discharge System: Streamlined hospital discharge for greater convenience.

7,000+ critical pediatric cases treated annually

1,000+ newborn and pediatric surgeries performed, including minimally invasive procedures

92% one-year survival rate for bone marrow transplants, surpassing global benchmarks

400+ newborns with heart conditions successfully treated through surgical correction

Specialized care provided for premature infants with birth weights below 500 grams

98% trust rating from families

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Samitivej Hospital, a leader in pediatric care, unveils its newly expanded standalone Samitivej International Children’s Hospital at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital. Backed by a 2 billion THB investment, the expansion strengthens Samitivej’s commitment to becoming Asia-Pacific’s Leading Pediatric Referral Hub, providing specialized care, innovative treatments, and seamless medical coordination.The upgraded facility serves patients from Thailand and beyond, earning a strong reputation in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, reinforcing its global healthcare role.Samitivej International Children’s Hospital redefines pediatric excellence, offering cutting-edge treatments for complex and rare conditions:The new eight-floor hospital features 111 beds, including 12 for critically ill children and 8 neonatal intensive care beds. It integrates Smart Hospital technology for efficiency and patient-centered care. Key features include:Samitivej collaborates with Doernbecher Children’s Hospital (OHSU, USA) to enhance care for critically ill children, newborns, and trauma patients. A partnership with Takatsuki General Hospital (Japan) ensures specialized neonatal and allergy treatments, providing access to the latest pediatric advancements.Samitivej leads in digital healthcare, integrating technology to enhance efficiency and care:Samitivej delivers outstanding results:, Deputy CEO of Samitivej and BNH Hospitals and Director of Samitivej International Children’s Hospital, stated:We want to see a healthier future for every child by integrating innovation, world-class expertise, and compassionate care. This facility strengthens our role as a leading pediatric referral hub, expanding access to specialized treatment and ensuring children everywhere receive the best care from infancy through adolescence.”For more details, please visit: https://smtvj.com/3F5dPKC Hashtag: #SamitivejInternationalChildrensHospital

About Samitivej Hospital

Samitivej is a JCI-accredited hospital group, offering world-class care since 1979. With seven hospitals, it is a leading provider of healthcare in Thailand and Southeast Asia, serving both locals and expatriates.



