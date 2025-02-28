Tineco Unveils Two Revolutionary Floor Washers with Super New Arrival Promotion Starting from February 28th

Tineco launches two new floor washers: Floor One S9 Artist and Floor One Switch S7 Stretch

and Promotion available from February 28th to March 28th, 2025 , with attractive gift-with-purchase and more!

, with attractive gift-with-purchase and more! These innovative floor washers combine cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and sleek design for a superior cleaning experience

Device

Availability

Launch Promotions



T&Cs apply, while stocks last

Floor One S9 Artist

Available now on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Mass Retailers

Free Tineco iCarpet Spot Cleaner (worth S$379) + 6 bottles of cleaning solution

Floor One Switch S7 Stretch

Available now on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Mass Retailers

Free Tineco iCarpet Spot Cleaner (worth S$379) + 6 bottles of cleaning solution



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 February 2025 – In response to the common challenges faced by homeowners—such as stubborn odours, tangled hair, and the inconvenience of using multiple cleaning tools—Tineco has unveiled its latest innovations: theand. These next-generation floor washers offer exceptional flexibility, powerful deep-cleaning performance, and an enhanced user experience, designed to meet the needs of today’s modern households.Theoffers an advanced solution for modern homes. Featuring the, it reduces handholding effort by 50%* through flexible left-right movement and a 90° Swivel Design, which adjusts the speed of the left and right wheels in real-time. In addition, the transmission of signals to the AI chip enables intelligent matching, ensuring smooth forward pushing, backward pulling, and effortless steering.Additionally, theincorporates, featuring a slim 12.85 cm flat height, which allows easy access under furniture to effectively remove hidden dust and ensure no corner is left untouched.With exceptional cleaning performance, thefeatures athat efficiently handles both pet and human hair without tangling. Thecontinuously rinses the brush with fresh water, while a squeegee presses against the roller brush to scrape off dirt and immediately sucks the dirty water into the wastewater tank. Additionally, theenhances cleaning efficiency by using 85°C hot air to heat fresh water, dissolving stains from the pipe to the brush roller for a deeper, more thorough self-cleaning result.Upgrades were also made to enhance user experience, such as thefunction that eliminates water streaks, and thethat enhances cleaning efficiency with reduced weight for effortless operation. The optional Electrolyzed Water feature delivers a superior cleaning experience, making thea versatile and user-friendly floor care solution.Theis a 5-in-1 cleaning tool, combining floor washing, vacuuming, crevice cleaning, soft surface care, and high-reach dusting into one compact device. Designed to replace traditional vacuums, it effortlessly handles wet and dry messes, including oily stains and hard-to-clean debris.Therevolutionizes floor cleaning with its advanced washing capabilities. Withpower, it effortlessly lifts dirt, debris, and hair, ensuring a deep and thorough clean every time. Like the, it features the, which rinses the brush with fresh water 450 times per minute to guarantee spotless floors. Theandallow it to clean under furniture and reach tight spaces as low as 13cm. Itsprevents hair tangles, while dual-sided edge cleaning ensures no corner is left untouched. Theutilizes fresh water heated to 85°C, combined with hot air, to dissolve stains and dry the brush in just 5 minutes, keeping it fresh and odour-free.Thealso excels as a powerful vacuum cleaner. With itswhich captures 99.97% of dust and debris as small as 0.3μm. Meanwhile, theeffortlessly picks up hair without wrapping, and an LED headlight illuminates hard-to-reach areas, making cleaning under furniture effortless. The vacuum mode offers up to, powered by upgraded pouch cells that triple battery lifespan.Images available in the media kit here Happening on March 5th, Tineco will celebrate the launch of these two floor washers with a roadshow at Pavilion Damansara Heights (Centre Court), where visitors can try out the superior cleaning experience for themselves, score special deals and win prizes.Hashtag: #Tineco

