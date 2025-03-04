J-pop Boyband timelesz Announce New Group Members – The Last Episode of Docuseries “timelesz project -AUDITION-“

Revealing New Faces Now Available on Netflix, New Song “Rock this Party” Drop Worldwide February 28

J-pop Boyband timelesz Announce New Group Members

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2025 – Tokyo-based J-Pop grouphave officially announced their new members at the press conference taken place at the Universal Music Japan office on February 15, after the last episode of docuserieswas released on Netflix.Previously known asconsisting ofand, the group changed their name to(pronounced “timeless”) on April 1, 2024, and at the same time announced their audition process for recruiting new members released as the Netflix docuseries titled. The series premiered worldwide in September 2024 and concluded on February 15, 2025, with the last (18) episode revealing new members.The announced new members are, andrebrandingas an 8-member group.ofjoined the final round of audition as a special host, which came as a big surprise forfans who witnessed the candidates’ last challenge.At the press conference titled “timelesz name succession ceremony”, with excitementofnotedDuring the conference he also emphasized the importance of having fun for the group to keep thriving for many years to come, sharing his dream of holding a dome tour at the soonest time possible.A total of 18,922 applications entered to join the first round of audition and of those, about 350 were selected for the second round. Thirty-six contestants moved on to the third round where twenty-onemembers were eliminated for the 4round. The 4round was joined by three new contestants from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT Juniors, and twelve members proceeded to the 5round. The final round with the last eight candidates took place on February 5,2025.Their brand-new song as the renewed group,known as the song for the last round where three original members and eight contestants performed together, is confirmed for global release on February 28, 2025. Along with the new single, the compilationincluding12 previous tracks including, the theme song for theand the group’s iconic smash-hit songwill be available on all streaming platforms.also revealed their plans for the first studio album as the renewed group.Stay tuned for more exciting news fromwho just started a new chapter of their journey.Hashtag: #timelesz

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT timelesz:

Debuted as the previous group name Sexy Zone, they released the self-titled debut single “Sexy Zone” on November 16, 2011, which ranked at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Ranking. Sexy Zone released a total of 27 singles and 12 albums (including best/anniversary albums and EPs), all of which ranked at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Ranking.



Being one of the most influential boybands in Japan, they changed their name to timelesz on April 1, 2024. They released their first EP “timelesz” as the first music under new group name. Their last single with three members “because” was released on November 20, 2024, which also ranked at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Ranking.



On September 13, 2024, the Netflix docuseries “timelesz project -AUDITION-“ kicked off, featuring their audition process for recruiting new members. On the first week of release, the program ranked in the TOP 10 series in Japan and it continued to be viral creating a great deal of buzz, ranking in the top 10 of today’s series each time new episode was released.



In the last episode released on February 15, 2025, the new members were finally revealed and timelesz embarked on a new journey as an 8-member group.



Follow timelesz: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | X



Watch “timelesz project -AUDITION-“



