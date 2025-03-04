Prince Foundation Hosts Interview Day for Chen Zhi Scholarship Batch 4, Supporting Talented Students Facing Financial Challenges

His Excellency Dr. Chuon Chivin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (8th from the right), honored the Chen Zhi Scholarship Batch 4 Interview Day as the guest of honor, joined by Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation (8th from the left), along with the foundation’s management team and participating students.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2025 – Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, hosted the Interview Day for the fourth and final batch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, marking another step in its commitment to supporting Cambodian youth through education. This initiative, established by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Group, provides financial assistance to outstanding students through comprehensive educational opportunities.Held at the Prince Holding Group headquarters, the Interview Day brought together applicants from across Cambodia for a structured evaluation process, which included personal interviews, problem-solving exercises, and leadership assessments to identify the most promising candidates. Chen Zhi Scholars from Batches 1, 2, and 3 assisted in facilitating the interviews, offering guidance, and sharing their experiences with the candidates.This year, more than 2500 applicants are competing for a place in the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, which will award 100 students with full tuition support, a monthly stipend, training programs, and internship and employment opportunities within Prince Group . The selection process aims to identify students with strong academic records, leadership potential, and a commitment to contributing to Cambodia’s development.The event was attended by H.E. Dr. Chuon Chivin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), as the guest of honor. H.E. Dr. Chivin stated: “This scholarship program highlights how the private sector can support Cambodia’s human capital development. The commitment of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi and Prince Foundation to education is commendable and serves as a model for others.”Mr. Gabriel Tan, head of Prince Foundation, added: “I am proud of all the applicants. Their determination to pursue higher education gives me confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to Cambodia’s future.”With the Interview Day concluded, the selection of scholars is underway. The Batch 4 scholarship recipients will be announced in mid-March.For more information about the Chen Zhi Scholarship and Prince Foundation’s ongoing efforts in education and community development, please visit www.princefoundation.com Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation #ChenZhiScholarship #CSR #Education

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia.”



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation’s flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 280 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.5 million people, with donations exceeding US$18 million.

