Trend Micro Puts Industry Ahead of Cyberattacks with Industry’s First Proactive Cybersecurity AI

New capabilities supercharge proactive risk management, threat modeling, attack path prediction, and actionable insights

Accelerate security outcomes by anticipating needs and predicting risk

Reduce alert overload, increasing precision in prioritization and preventing fatigue

Unleash greater value and more powerful insights from existing risk sensors

Trend’s threat intelligence from over 250 million sensors that protect over 82 million assets at 500,000+ enterprises in 175+ countries—the broadest in the industry, blocking over 160 billion threats in 2023

Machine learning that enables data classification, vulnerability discovery, and detection of deepfakes, phishing techniques, malware, lateral movement, user anomalies, and scams

Decades of institutional knowledge from over 3,000 security experts, with over 700 patents in cybersecurity technology

20+ years of advanced vulnerability and zero-day research from the Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative™ that enables protection of customers an average of 70 days ahead of the industry

AI for Security: Trend breaks down longstanding security silos via complete connection of all available information to build a comprehensive understanding of security, intelligence, and data. With the ability to securely access data from all layers, security teams can make informed decisions with a depth of understanding that exceeds any previous cybersecurity platform. Data breach risk was reduced by 17% on average, saving millions of dollars per year in potential risk.

Security for AI: The rapid expansion of AI has also raised concerns for data security. A growing number of enterprises and governments worldwide are training proprietary LLMs to reduce the associated risks. Trend has made it safer and easier than ever for organizations at all levels to protect training data, prevent misalignment, and stop cyberattacks against their AI models.

Actionable Insights: With complete telemetry across endpoint, cloud, network, email, identity, AI, and data, Trend makes real-time predictions and addresses the impact and likelihood of thousands of potential attack paths for each customer. The platform also learns and adapts to a customer's unique environment to find and address new vulnerabilities and attack vectors. Comprehensive visibility and automatic prioritization equip organizations with fast and effective mitigation 24/7.

Simplifying Workflows: The new AI model is designed to enhance Trend's flagship platform, ensuring organizations at any stage of their cybersecurity journey can seamlessly integrate this technology with their existing security stack. Security teams benefit from reduced workloads and improved accessibility at all levels of expertise.

Empowering Leadership: Going beyond other cybersecurity platforms, Trend Vision One™ empowers security leaders to change roles from reactive defender to proactive business enabler. By transforming security from a cost center into a driver of innovation, Trend enables leaders to effectively communicate cyber risk in the context of business risk—ensuring both operational protection and future growth. Trend research has shown this is a critical issue for many organizations worldwide.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2025 – Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), has launched a breakthrough AI Agent designed to change the way enterprises approach cyber risk. Today's announcement introduces Trend Cybertron, the industry's first specialized cybersecurity large language model (LLM) designed to drive proactive security outcomes. Using the most precise local risk assessments and deepest global threat intelligence in the industry, the new AI engine predicts and prevents threats across an organization's entire attack surface in any environment."Trend is building a cybersecurity AI agent unlike any other. We're bringing together a massive quantity of the highest-quality data in the industry to supercharge our capabilities and make it easier than ever for customers to proactively manage their cyber risk. Our customers and partners are already seeing reduced costs and improved security posture."More than a standalone LLM, this new approach to AI for security will leverage all of the core technologies in Trend Vision One™—threat data, analytics, engines, and beyond—to provide a truly complete solution for organizations' entire cybersecurity workload.Organizations worldwide are grappling with increasingly complex security challenges. Understanding attack surfaces, managing siloed tech stacks, responding to threats, handling alert fatigue, and integrating AI are all leading to overwhelmed and fatigued security teams. Trend Cybertron connects real-time and historical data from around the globe to:"This evolution of AI in the Trend platform is unique as it calculates our constantly changing risk profile and cross references millions of bits of data for custom threat intelligence. This has made it possible to be more proactive than reactive with our entire security strategy."Seamlessly integrated into the flagship Trend Vision One™ platform, Trend Cybertron is now available to customers worldwide. An industry-leading focus on proactive security enables IT teams to anticipate and predict risk and threat activity with exact precision across the entire attack surface. This makes it possible for teams to get ahead of breaches and mitigate risk before it has the chance to materialize."Let's face it. Cybersecurity has been detection centric for some time. Prevention was simply uncool. Trend is looking to change the market narrative; there is no need to detect an attack if it never happens. Leveraging AI in combination with its cyber risk exposure management, Trend enables organizations to see threats from an attacker's point of view and thwart them before risk becomes reality, creating a massive ROI for overworked security teams. Trend promises to make proactive prevention cool again in 2025."Trend Cybertron will be trained on an unmatched foundation of intelligence and AI expertise, including:The result is a highly resilient, rapidly evolving system that can independently perform risk management tasks and make decisions to anticipate, understand, and mitigate billions of cyber threats worldwide every month. This empowers customers to make informed security decisions and manage their cybersecurity posture, data privacy, and compliance."Trend Cybertron represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity—combining advanced AI with decades of human intelligence to deliver truly proactive security. By leveraging real-time and historical global intelligence along with comprehensive visibility across every attack surface, we empower enterprises to predict and prevent threats, reduce risk, and create a more resilient future."AI is only as powerful as the data it's trained on and the experts who build it. Trend's experienced global team of security and AI specialists collaborated in Ottawa, Canada to refine every stage of development, ensuring that the new AI agent is fine-tuned to deliver the most effective proactive security.Industry analysts have recognized Trend as a Leader across critical security categories including endpoint protection, attack surface management, cloud native application protection platforms, network analysis and visibility, network detection and response, and more. Trend is also a pioneer in AI deployments within cybersecurity, with AI-driven annual recurring revenue exceeding $200 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.