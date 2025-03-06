IMPEX Returns: Hong Kong’s Largest Immigration & Property Expo to Take Place on March 22-23, 2025

100+ Exhibitors | 70+ Expert-Led Seminars | Covering 40+ Countries

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – As immigration policies continue to tighten across many popular destinations, navigating the increasingly complex regulations and restrictions can be a challenge. Individuals planning their next move often face an overwhelming amount of information online, making it difficult to make informed decisions. For those seeking clarity, a comprehensive expo offering a trusted, one-stop platform to explore the latest immigration strategies, property investment opportunities, and relocation services presents an ideal solution.Returning on March 22-23, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the 6th International Immigration & Property Expo (IMPEX) is Hong Kong’s largest and most comprehensive immigration and property event. Featuring over 100 exhibitors, 70+ expert-led seminars, and insights spanning 40+ countries and regions, this two-day event brings together top immigration consultants, renowned real estate developers, and expert service providers. Attendees can expect exclusive access to the latest trends, policies, and opportunities shaping global immigration and overseas property markets. For anyone looking to stay ahead in today’s dynamic global landscape, IMPEX 2025 is an event not to be missed.With a focus on the most pressing global trends and practical advice,brings together top immigration consultants and real estate experts to provide unparalleled insights into the evolving landscape of immigration and investment. This year’s event highlights both established hotspots—such as the—and emerging destinations likeand the, offering attendees a comprehensive view of international opportunities. Attendees can connect with experts for, gain first-hand insights into policy updates, and compare different destinations to find the best fit for their needs. Participating firms include, and, who will offer on-the-spot consultations and the latest industry updates.Overseas property investment remains a key focus of IMPEX 2025. While markets likeandcontinue to attract significant attention, they also pose risks, such as misleading information or unfinished projects. To provide investors with confidence and transparency, the expo will host trusted and renowned developers including, and, showcasing premier property projects. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet developers face-to-face, gaining invaluable insight and assurance when seizing opportunities in these dynamic markets.Leading real estate agencies, including, and, will also be present to introduce high-profile projects and offer exclusive market intelligence. Whether visitors are looking to make direct transactions or simply explore their options, IMPEX 2025 provides a trusted environment to make informed decisions.Beyond immigration and property investment, IMPEX 2025 provides a wide range of comprehensive support services to help attendees streamline the relocation process. Fromandto, and even, IMPEX 2025 covers all aspects of global mobility. Participating organizations such asandwill provide specialized financial solutions to help attendees navigate international banking, asset management, trust services and taxation planning.Over the course of two days, IMPEX 2025 will hostcovering a wide range of topics, including immigration policies, overseas property trends, and emerging investment opportunities.With overis among the many exhibitors offering professional advice at the expo. KK Li, Regional Managing Director cum General Manager of Hong Kong Office, shared:“Immigration policies worldwide are increasingly focused on attracting investments and skilled talent. Traditional destinations like Australia, European countries, and Hong Kong’s investment and talent programs remain some of the most popular choices. IMPEX provides a one-stop platform for attendees to gain the latest information, while our experienced team—including former immigration officers and visa specialists—offers end-to-end support, from planning to settling in.”Returning for its fifth consecutive year,, Australia’s leading real estate agency, will also bring its expertise to the expo. Reflecting on recent changes in Australia’s immigration and property policies, Felix Xu, Sales Director of Ray White Hong Kong’s Property Division, noted:“Australia has recently tightened restrictions on foreign buyers, prohibiting temporary residents (TRs) status from purchasing second-hand properties. With demand for housing remaining high, this policy is set to drive steady appreciation of new property prices.”Additionally, the launch of Australia’sprovides fresh opportunities for skilled professionals. Mei Lai, Founder of Ray White’s partnerand a former Australian Immigration Officer, encouraged early applicants to act quickly:“As with many new programs, the NIV is expected to be more flexible during its initial rollout. This is a prime opportunity for those interested to act and secure first-mover advantages.”Key topics in the seminars will focus on, and, alongside insights into trending programs like, and even niche opportunities such asIMPEX 2025 is the one-stop solution for attendees seeking to explore immigration pathways and overseas property opportunities across. Beyond immigration and real estate, the expo offers a full suite of services, including, and evenPlease note that some seminars have limited seating. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and make the most of this valuable opportunity.International Immigration & Property Expo website:Seminar Registration:Hashtag: #IMPEX #ImmigrationExpo

About IMPEX

The International Immigration & Property Expo (IMPEX), formerly known as IMMI, is Hong Kong’s largest and most influential immigration and overseas property exhibition. Since its inception, IMPEX has welcomed over 400 exhibitors and more than 200,000 visitors, cementing its reputation as the region’s leading platform for immigration and investment insights.



Last year, the 5th IMPEX attracted over 25,000 pre-registrations and 46,000 visitors, marking a record-breaking turnout with a 15% year-on-year increase.



