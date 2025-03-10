Good Farmer Launches Website: Family-Approved Fresh Food Delivered

Good Farmers Family-Approved Fresh Food Delivered

Convenience



Nutrition for Families



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 March 2025 – Singapore-based family-run farm and online grocery store, Good Farmer, has officially launched its new grocery shopping website . With a focus on natural ingredients and thoughtfully curated products, the platform aims to simplify grocery shopping while maintaining farm-to-table freshness.Good Farmer’s roots trace back three generations, with a focus on providing fresh and wholesome food. The company’s ethos is based on offering the same quality produce they consume themselves, with particular attention to ensuring it meets the needs of both older family members and children. As mothers, the people behind Good Farmer understand the importance of providing nutritious options for their families, reflected in their selection of fresh meats, vegetables, artisanal goods, and condiments.Their suppliers are also family-run businesses that personally consume the products they produce, reinforcing the brand’s promise: “From our family to yours.” By working closely with trusted vendors, Good Farmer ensures that the food reaching customers is carefully selected for its quality, freshness, and nutritional value.Through the launch of their new grocery shopping website, Good Farmer is addressing changes in consumer behaviour, focusing on two key areas:As busy schedules become the norm for many Singaporean families, online grocery shopping has become a preferred option. The Good Farmer website offers a convenient platform where parents can access a wide range of fresh produce, meal options, ready-to-eat meals, and baby-friendly products, all delivered to their doorsteps. This service provides families with a practical solution to save time and reduce the need for in-store shopping.With growing awareness of health and wellness, Singaporean families are increasingly focused on providing nutritious meals for their children. Good Farmer’s new grocery shopping website includes a variety of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and wholesome meal choices that support healthy eating. The website offers baby-friendly options for all family members, helping parents meet their little ones’ nutritional goals.By addressing these factors, Good Farmer’s new platform seeks to provide a practical solution for families navigating both convenience and nutrition in their meal planning.With the launch of its grocery shopping website, Good Farmer aims to continue expanding its offerings while maintaining its focus on fresh, family-friendly food. Specifically, the platform plans to introduce more ready-to-eat items to support busy parents, helping them simplify meal preparation without compromising quality or nutrition for their little ones.As the business grows, the company remains committed to supporting local farmers, ensuring food traceability, and making nutritious food more accessible to families in Singapore. Shoppers can also look forward to seasonal promotions, festive discounts, and pop-up events throughout the year. Currently, shoppers are eligible for free delivery on orders over $100, along with a 15% discount on their first online order.Hashtag: #goodfarmers

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Good Farmer

Good Farmer is a family-owned business that connects local farms with Singaporean families, offering fresh, nutritious food. Founded by a third-generation farming family, the company provides a range of high-quality produce, meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Committed to supporting sustainable farming, Good Farmer aims to make healthy, convenient food accessible for busy families.