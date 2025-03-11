VinFast and BNI sign comprehensive strategic partnership to accelerate green transition and sustainable growth

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam (second row, fourth from the left) and the Vietnamese and Indonesian Ministers witnessed the signing of the MOU between VinFast and BNI in Indonesia.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2025Under the MOU, VinFast and BNI will actively work together to accelerate Indonesia’s green transition and sustainable growth. The partnership will focus on investments into and the development of financial solutions supporting VinFast’s “For a Green Future” ecosystem and facilitating Indonesian consumers’ shift to electric mobility.As a comprehensive strategic partner, BNI will provide advisory support, local experience and knowledge, and facilitate access to financing products and resources for VinFast and other related companies in the Vingroup ecosystem, as well as their business partners and customers.Meanwhile, VinFast and other companies in the Vingroup ecosystem will offer exclusive privileges and special policies for BNI employees and partners, such as preferential pricing for VinFast EVs and related products/services; flexible financing schemes in collaboration with BNI to facilitate EV adoption and green mobility transition for BNI.Together, VinFast and BNI will collaborate on awareness campaigns, events, and strategic partnerships to encourage EV adoption and enhance EV accessibility in Indonesia. These efforts will contribute strongly to the country’s Net Zero goals and long-term prosperity, while reinforcing the “Vietnam-Indonesia: Partnership for Progress and Prosperity”.stated: “BNI is strongly committed to promoting green initiatives, eco-friendly solutions, and social responsibility. We are highly impressed by VinFast’s pioneering ‘For a Green Future’ ecosystem in Indonesia. With our shared goal of driving sustainable development, we believe this collaboration will not only unlock strategic business opportunities but also strengthen the long-term partnership between Indonesia and Vietnam, contributing to economic and social prosperity.”commented: “We are honored to partner with BNI, a leading financial institution in Indonesia. VinFast is committed to making the transition to electric vehicles as convenient and worry-free as possible for Indonesian consumers. Through this collaboration, we aim to create meaningful value for society and drive Indonesia’s green and sustainable development.”Since entering the Indonesian market just over a year ago, VinFast has made remarkable progress, including breaking ground on its assembly plant, introducing a diverse range of products, launching pioneering sales and after-sales policies, and rapidly expanding its dealership and service network across the country.Notably, VinFast has partnered with GSM and V-GREEN to establish a complete and comprehensive “For a Green Future” ecosystem in Indonesia. This initiative is helping to build a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for the country while further strengthening the Vietnam-Indonesia partnership in pursuit of progress and shared prosperity.Hashtag: #vinfast

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/







About BNI

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI), one of Indonesia’s leading banks, is committed to providing various financial solutions for individuals and supporting business growth and success domestically and globally. With a dedication to building long-term partnerships, BNI offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including capital loans, trade finance, cash management, project financing, and treasury.



BNI also supports Indonesian companies in expanding their global reach while assisting multinational corporations in entering the Indonesian market.



Learn more at: https://www.bni.co.id/





