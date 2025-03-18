Celebrating 16 Years of FBS: Empowering Traders Worldwide

FBS AI Assistant — An advanced tool that simplifies complex market data and provides automated insights and strategies in seconds.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2025 FBS , a leading global broker, proudly marks its 16th anniversary, celebrating a journey of growth, trust, and innovation. Since its founding, FBS has expanded its presence to over 150 countries, built a thriving community of more than 27 million traders, and introduced cutting-edge trading solutions.From a small startup to a globally recognized broker, FBS has continuously evolved to meet the needs of traders. The company offers a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, pairs with metals, stocks, indices, and commodities, ensuring that both beginners and seasoned professionals have the tools they need to succeed.FBS remains at the forefront of innovation, introducing technologies designed to support traders:FBS’s dedication to excellence has been recognized with over 100 industry awards, including:These accolades highlight FBS’s commitment to providing secure, transparent, and rewarding trading experiences.Corporate social responsibility is a core part of FBS’s mission. Over the past year, the company has supported educational initiatives, disaster relief efforts, and humanitarian projects worldwide.To celebrate 16 years of success, FBS invites traders to join the— an exciting promo running until. Participants can complete trading tasks, earn rewards, and win exclusive prizes, including cutting-edge gadgets, luxury experiences, and even a dream car.As part of the celebration, FBS has also produced a specialshowcasing the company’s journey, achievements, and impact.Join the adventure and be part of the FBS success story!Hashtag: #FBS #trading #Forex #16 #promo

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

