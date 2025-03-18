The Educational Foundation of William Louey is to launch a video series to support younger people facing mental health challenges due to education pressures.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About William Louey and the William S.D Louey Educational Foundation

William Louey established the William S. D. Louey Educational Foundation in 1995 to provide scholarships and bursaries for academically outstanding students from Hong Kong and Greater China to pursue studies abroad. To date, William Louey has contributed over HKD $60 million to support 60 scholars. Beyond financial assistance, William Louey has also invested time and expertise to mentor and guide students.



For more information about The William SD Louey Educational Foundation, visit https://williamlouey.foundation/





About Suicide Prevention Services (SPS)

Founded in 1995, SPS is a registered charitable organization committed to serving people who are suicidal, despairing or distressed by means of befriending and other services supporting them to regain control of their emotions and the will to live on. SPS has been helped more than 1,100,000 people, providing services including: 24-hour Suicide Prevention Hotline Service, Suicide Prevention Service for the Elderly, Services for Family with Elderly, Services for Survivors of Sudden Death and Suicide Loss, Community Education and Life Education for Youth.



For more information or to access Suicide Prevention Services, visit https://www.sps.org.hk/?lang=en



