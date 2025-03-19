Hong Kong Life Announces the Title Sponsorship of “MacPherson Festival x Candy Lo Timeline II Concert 2025”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2025 – Hong Kong Life has been the title sponsor of the “MacPherson Festival x Candy Lo Timeline II Concert 2025,” presented by the talented singer Candy Lo. After three years, Candy Lo will once again share her musical journey with fans, showcasing a new interpretation of timeline in her music and spirit, reflecting her vibrant musical background. Fans will experience Candy Lo’s powerful rock persona from her debut to her recent pursuit of a healthy and sporty lifestyle, reminiscing about the shared growth and memories together.This concert, themed “Timeline,” will focus on “Revisiting” and “Innovating,” highlighting seven major life stages: RE-VISIT, RE-EXPLORE, RE-SET, RE-ALIGN, RE-START, RE-CLAIM, and RE-IGNITE. Candy’s belief is that people live in a blend of past, present, and future. If she has a time machine, she would like to return to the past to perfect everything, making her every stage of life meaningful and vibrant, so would feel more worthwhile when looking back.The “MacPherson Festival x Candy Lo Timeline II Concert 2025” will be held on April 26, 2025 (Saturday) at the MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok. The concert is title-sponsored by Hong Kong Life, organized by Sum Supreme Media and presented by JIO.Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, “Hong Kong Life is delighted to be the title sponsor of the ‘MacPherson Festival x Candy Lo Timeline II Concert 2025,’ allowing more music lovers to enjoy Candy Lo’s wonderful performance. The concert theme ‘Timeline’ is like Hong Kong Life’s philosophy. Rooted in Hong Kong for more than 20 years, Hong Kong Life has been dedicated to offering ultimate protection and support to every customer, embracing life’s various opportunities and challenges together for a more prosperous future. Hong Kong Life always supports local arts and cultural activities to promote the development of local arts and enhance the public’s physical and mental well-being. We will also launch different promotions and games related to this concert, so we sincerely invite everyone to stay tuned for the latest updates on Hong Kong Life’s official Facebook and Instagram page.”For more information about the concert, please follow the official pages:Sum Supreme Media Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/sumsuprememedia Hong Kong Life Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance Hong Kong Life Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/hklifeinsurance Hashtag: #HongKongLife #MacPhersonFestival #CandyLo #concert

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (“Hong Kong Life”) was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.

