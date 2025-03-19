Jamf named as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools

Seamless support for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and visionOS with same-day compatibility for Apple updates, which is not always the case for platform-agnostic UEM vendors.

Security capabilities—such as endpoint and network protection, compliance enforcement, and Zero Trust Network Access—that are designed to complement Apple’s built-in security stack rather than overlap with it.

Patching and update capabilities for Apple devices that outperform general-purpose UEMs, ensuring immediate security updates without waiting for third-party integrations.

Automated Mac provisioning, compliance monitoring, and streamlined workflows to ensure IT teams can manage Macs with minimal effort beyond enrollment.

Integrations with Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, Okta, Google, and other security tools to ensure Apple devices fit seamlessly within enterprise security stacks.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2025 – Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools. As the report points out: "Dedicated Apple-first solutions like Jamf remain essential. Jamf is the only security and management platform for the Apple ecosystem. This strategic approach addresses the feature gaps of traditional UEMs by providing the following:

Gartner, Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools, By Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, 13 January 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

