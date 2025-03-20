Additional $320 Seats Released for Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert

The“Voice of God”Set to Grace the Galaxy Arena

The most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli, who will perform his first concert in Macau at Galaxy Arena on March 29, 2025. The organizer was excited to offer a limited number of seats priced at MOP 320 today.

The additional seats are located in the grandstand sections on the 3rd floor, priced at MOP 320.

Over his remarkable 30-year career, Andrea Bocelli has achieved significant international success, including his collaboration with global stars and his performance for numerous presidents and prime ministers.

Date:

March 29, 2025

Time:

20:00

Venue:

Galaxy Arena

Organizer:

NGE ARTS & CULTURE COMPANY LIMITED



Galaxy Arena, the top performance venue in the Greater Bay Area, creating a truly immersive audio-visual experience for the audience.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2025 – Galaxy Macau™ proudly presents the inaugural solo concert of Andrea Bocelli in Macau. The globally celebrated “Voice of God” will take the stage at the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor venue, on March 29 at 8 PM. This highly anticipated event has sparked a rush for tickets since their release, and today, the organizer was excited to offer a limited number of seats priced at MOP 320. Tickets are available through Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maoyan, uutix, Trip.com, Ctrip, MPay, and Macau Ticket, providing fans with a final opportunity to experience the brilliance of the “Voice of God.”As the first tenor to perform at Galaxy Arena, Andrea Bocelli returns to Asia after a nine-year hiatus, marking a truly “once-in-a-lifetime” moment for fans. With over 90 million albums sold worldwide, this legendary tenor will showcase his unique voice and emotional interpretations of timeless classics. Adding to the magic, his son Matteo Bocelli will join him on stage for a special duet, promising to ignite an artistic spark in this premier venue, which accommodates 16,000 guests.Galaxy Arena, the top performance venue in the Greater Bay Area, is perfectly suited to Andrea Bocelli’s extraordinary voice, featuring state-of-the-art sound equipment. The venue’s unobstructed design will capture every subtle nuance of the tenor’s performance, from soft whispers to powerful high notes, creating a truly immersive audio-visual experience for the audience. This transcendent musical event will celebrate the eternal beauty of Macau as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com .

