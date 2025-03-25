Best Mart 360 Announces Annual Results, Recorded Significant Growth in Both Revenue and Net Profit

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 25

September 2020 – Singapore cross-border payments firm TranSwap has been awarded the

Platinum Award for Payment Tech category at the prestigious IFTA FinTech

Achievement Awards. Video-streamed on 24 September 2020, the award showcases

and celebrates the extraordinary achievements made by corporations, NGOs,

start-ups, and individuals in the Finance and Technology industry.

TranSwap is one of 7 awardees under the Payment

Tech category that were recognised at the award ceremony. The award recognised

41 award winners in total, spanning 21 categories which include Artificial

Intelligence, Blockchain-based Transformation, Digital Banking and more who

have demonstrated leadership and significant contributions in Fintech.

The Singapore firm emerged as the Platinum Award

winner for the Payment Tech category, where it excelled in at least 9 out of 12

criteria necessary for outstanding achievement and efforts in FinTech.

Launched in 2017 to tackle the pain points in

making international payments, TranSwap has transformed the traditional

cross-border payments process. Through the FinTech platform, businesses can

send money to over 180 countries in over 120 currencies, and 60 local payment

rails and auto clearing houses — at lower costs and transparent rates and fees.

TranSwap soon expanded its business to its third market Indonesia and rolled

out new innovative services for remittance. Just recently, the AMTD ASEAN

Solidarity Fund Group announced its investment in TranSwap. TranSwap plans to

use the investment to accelerate product innovation and drive regional

expansion.

Mr Benjamin Wong, CEO and co-founder of TranSwap, shared “We are humbled by the acknowledgement of

our contributions to Hong Kong’s burgeoning FinTech industry. Many businesses

still suffer from expensive and opaque money transfers which impede their

growth and development. With our cross-border payments platform, businesses

will benefit from more convenient, faster and less costly cross-border business

payments. Coupled with our suite of innovative financial technology solutions,

we are serving the evolving business needs of our customers in the areas of

financial automation and treasury management with the ultimate aim of making

payment and collection seamless and accessible.”

The award is organised by the Institute of

Financial Technologist of Asia, a non-profit organisation established in Hong

Kong with the purpose of creating an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be

connected.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xi7owe06avhkgyj/AAAtoQCUL5d0wnzg-GTbXjBBa?dl=0