MongoDB Expands Availability of MongoDB Atlas in Southeast Asia to Support Accelerated Regional Growth

MongoDB Atlas now available on AWS Regions in Malaysia and Thailand // Local availability empowers businesses across the region—including Botnoi and EasyEat—to innovate and improve user experiences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 –MongoDB, the leading database for modern applications, today announced that its industry-leading, multi-cloud data platform, MongoDB Atlas , is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions in Malaysia and Thailand. This expansion comes on the heels of significant growth in the Southeast Asia region with headcount growing over 200% in the last two years and the region becoming a key part of MongoDB’s Asia Pacific business, which has reached more than $220 million USD in annual revenue.Already available across cloud regions in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, MongoDB Atlas is fueling MongoDB’s growth across Southeast Asia. MongoDB Atlas provides tens of thousands of customers around the world the performance, resilience, security, and flexibility to build their modern applications. With MongoDB Atlas on AWS, Malaysian and Thai customers in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, agritech, and manufacturing sectors—such as Botnoi and EasyEat—can now enjoy ultra-high availability, data sovereignty, and lower latency.“Bringing MongoDB Atlas to Malaysia and Thailand on AWS is a big milestone for us, and is an important step in MongoDB’s growth across the region,” said Stewart Garrett, Regional Vice President, ASEAN and Japan, MongoDB. “We’re giving businesses the tools to tap into real-time insights, strong security, and unmatched scalability so they can roll out modern applications faster. This launch goes beyond improved availability and latency—it supports digital transformation, sparking innovation and boosting economic growth across Southeast Asia.”“AWS is committed to helping customers innovate with the best tools and technologies where they need them most,” said Kirsten Gilbertson, Partner Organization Leader, ASEAN, AWS. “We’re excited to support MongoDB Atlas’s expansion into Malaysia and Thailand, bringing powerful database capabilities closer to customers on our regional infrastructure. This collaboration helps businesses across Southeast Asia innovate faster while meeting their data residency requirements and performance needs.”MongoDB customers across Southeast Asia are seeing rapid innovation and growth with MongoDB Atlas.Thailand’s Botnoi is using MongoDB Atlas to efficiently manage and analyze large datasets, which is essential for providing AI applications like chatbots and voice bots to automate customer service and technical support. “MongoDB Atlas on AWS helps us manage and analyze huge volumes of data easily, allowing us to rapidly innovate to deliver improved customer service solutions for our clients,” said Dr. Piyoros Tungthamthiti, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Botnoi. “We are thrilled that MongoDB is expanding Atlas to our country, allowing us to benefit from the scalability and agility of the cloud infrastructure right here in Bangkok.”Malaysia’s EasyEat delivers a software-as-a-service point-of-sale system to restaurants. With MongoDB Atlas, the company simplifies daily operations, optimizes costs, and enhances customer satisfaction for more than 2,000 restaurants and over four million consumers across Malaysia and Indonesia. “Our customers depend on us to manage their data to improve the customer experience. With MongoDB Atlas now hosted locally in Malaysia, we can accelerate our innovation efforts,” said Abdul Khalid, Co-Founder & CTO, EasyEat. “We expect that with MongoDB we will further simplify our operations, costs, and user satisfaction while keeping our data in-country.”Hashtag: #MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB’s mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data. MongoDB’s unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 50,000 customers across almost every industry—including 70% of the Fortune 100—rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.