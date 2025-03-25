NTT Wins Outstanding Green Application Award for Green Technology Product (Smart Building) at am730 ESG Green Development & Carbon Neutrality Awards 2024

Innovative OCEAN Intelligence™ Recognized for Advancing Operational Excellence and Sustainability in Smart Buildings

Steven So, Senior Vice President, Data Centre Hong Kong, NTT Com Asia, receives the trophies at the Award Presentation Ceremony of am730 ESG Green Development & Carbon Neutrality Awards 2024.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia (NTT) is proud to announce that it has been awarded theat the, hosted by. This prestigious recognition highlights NTT’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the field of green technology, perfectly showcased by OCEAN Intelligence™, the newly launched AI-powered open platform set to transform smart building management.The award-winning OCEAN Intelligence™, while realizing its vision to bring AI into every building, fulfils buildings’ operational needs and objectives in the most sustainable way. This is achieved through its core features of openness to break down data silos and integrate every OT, IT and IoT devices for effective centralisation and management, as well as its open partner ecosystem that enables advanced technology from startups and industry partners to bring solutions tailored to buildings’ specific needs such as green and sustainability goals. For example, the OCEAN Intelligence™ Chiller Plant Energy Optimization solution, powered by technology startup Carnot Innovations, enables users to maximise efficiency and reduce energy usage of their chiller plant by leveraging AI to analyse their operational data.“Sustainability has always been one of the major concerns for building management and a pivotal consideration along the digital transformation path for smart buildings. We are honored to receive this award, which underscores OCEAN Intelligence™ capabilities to help optimize building operations and enhance asset values in a sustainable manner, thanks to its openness, scalability and flexibility.” said. “It also reaffirms our commitment to sustainability at NTT, where we are committed to creating greater harmony and maximizing societal well-being through technological innovation.”NTT is dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its data centre business operations to zero by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2040.The ESG Green Development & Carbon Neutrality Awards, organized by am730, celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.For more information OCEAN Intelligence™, please visit www.oceanintels.ai Hashtag: #NTT

About OCEAN Intelligence™

OCEAN Intelligence™ is an open, scalable platform with the vision to bring AI in every building.



Goes beyond simply collecting IoT and BIM data, it cultivates actionable insights in real-time, breaking down data silos providing a flexible modular design, and a suite of readily integrated solutions powered by an open partner ecosystem. From digital construction to digital operations, OCEAN Intelligence™ is the strategic partner for creating smarter, more sustainable, and truly intelligent buildings.



About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited (“NTT”) is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.



Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises in developing a mobile-first strategy in their digitalisation journey. For more information, please visit: www.ntt.com.hk.

