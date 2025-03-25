Wildberries collects over 1,000 tons of donated clothing, textiles in large-scale ESG initiative

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has collected more than 1,000 tons of clothing and household textiles for donation or recycling in partnership with eco-tech company Ecoplatform and eco-household products manufacturer Synergetic.The Not Just a Thing initiative (“thing” in Russian refers to clothing or textiles) leverages the convenience of Wildberries’ e-commerce infrastructure with its partners’ logistics and marketing capabilities to transform everyday shopping tasks into long-term sustainable habits.As a key contributor to the ongoing initiative, Wildberries installed 1,482 collection boxes across its order pick-up points. This enabled more than 92,000 individuals to donate items for reuse or recycling over a period of two years. Participants can donate clothing, towels, bags, bed linen and household textiles in return for bonus points, which can then be used towards utilities payments, special offers from partners, or directed to charity.“We have created a convenient infrastructure with our collection boxes, as Wildberries pick-up points are places where people are already accustomed to collecting their orders, while bonus points motivate them to come back again,” said Alexei Pogorelets, Managing Director of Not Just a Thing.After a strict sorting process, the overwhelming majority of donated items receive a new lease on life. Over the two-year period, 78% of items were sent for recycling and 10% were donated to charity or second-hand shops, with the remainder being disposed of as unsuitable for use.The project currently involves Wildberries pick-up points in four major cities in Russia (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod) and surrounding regions, with plans to expand the network of collection boxes to 10,000 across the country.Hashtag: #Ecommerce #Tech #Eurasia

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 58,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 75 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.