WRISE Singapore Appoints Paul Arni as Non-Executive Director, Strengthening Corporate Governance and Strategic Vision

Group reinforces commitment to growth and risk management with new appointment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – WRISE Singapore today announced the appointment of Paul Arni as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately, reinforcing its commitment to strong governance, risk management, and long-term growth. With over 30 years of experience in wealth management and private banking, Mr. Arni will play a key role in guiding the company’s strategic direction and risk management.Mr. Arni’s responsibilities will include providing objective views on WRISE Singapore’s corporate strategies and plans, enhancing the company’s strategy and governance, calibrating the company’s risk appetite, guiding the development of control frameworks, and offering counsel on significant risk events.“I am delighted to join WRISE Singapore’s board of directors and contribute to the company’s strategic growth amidst an evolving market landscape,” said Paul Arni. “Robust governance and effective risk management are critical foundations for success, and I am committed to ensuring that the firm maintains the highest standards in these areas. I look forward to providing external perspectives to the board and the leadership team to further solidify WRISE’s position as a leader in the wealth management sector.”Prior to his appointment, Mr. Arni was the Group Chief Executive Officer of VP Bank AG, Vaduz, and helmed management roles at global financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank (Switzerland), Bank Julius Baer & Co, Zurich, and Credit Suisse AG, Zurich.“We warmly welcome Paul to WRISE Singapore’s board as the firm continues to expand its reach and refine its strategic vision in a dynamic market,” said Derrick Tan, Executive Chairman, WRISE Group. “His deep understanding of the financial landscape, coupled with his expertise in strategic direction and risk management, makes him an invaluable addition. I am confident that Paul’s external perspectives will be instrumental as we execute our growth strategy in 2025 and beyond.”The appointment reflects WRISE’s continuing investment in core principles and strong fundamentals, including governance, risk management, and compliance, to build a robust and sustainable business.Hashtag: #WRISE

About WRISE

WRISE is one of the fastest-growing financial firms that helps ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals fulfil their wealth aspirations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest network of independent qualified advisors.



With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today’s financial landscape.



WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WeWrise Services, and affiliated companies WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong) and WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong).