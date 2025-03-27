Esyms and DHL eCommerce partner to change medicine distribution in Malaysia

The collaboration supports Esyms’s focus on medication delivery, enhancing accessibility and convenience for government hospital and clinic patients across Malaysia

DHL eCommerce and Esyms partner in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Neswire – 27 March 2025 – Esyms, a leading online pharmacy and health solutions provider, is collaborating with DHL eCommerce, a domestic parcel delivery service provider, to transform how medication is dispersed from hospitals and clinics to patients in Malaysia. Esyms will leverage DHL eCommerce’s expertise in parcel delivery and returns logistics. Esyms can better support partner hospitals and clinics in ensuring their patients receive their medications efficiently and safely at their convenience.Esyms is partnering with DHL eCommerce to improve medication delivery through its AllMeds application. The AllMeds system helps hospitals and clinics streamline pharmacy workflows, boost patient engagement, and reduce congestion at pharmacy counters. Through the AllMeds app, patients can upload prescriptions, make secure payments, receive notifications, and track their orders delivered by DHL eCommerce.This initiative aligns with the Malaysian government’s commitment to advancing public healthcare services through digital innovation and enhanced distribution systems. It also reflects DHL eCommerce’s aim to harness its strengths to boost growth in life sciences & healthcare, which is highlighted as one of DHL Group’s growth initiatives of Strategy 2030 Esyms will utilize DHL eCommerce’s expedited lane to provide timely and reliable delivery of medicine to the patients’ address. This means time-sensitive deliveries such as medicine are prioritized, handled and transported via DHL eCommerce’s expedited lane service.Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director of DHL eCommerce Malaysia, stated, “The life sciences and healthcare sector demands very specialized logistics solutions, innovation and new ideas to improve patient outcomes and deliver next-level healthcare. DHL eCommerce is proud to partner with Esyms Group and offer our expertise in first and last-mile delivery to help address the persistent challenge of long waiting times for medication collection. Equally, we are confident that this partnership will deliver a positive impact to the healthcare sector and inspire even more collaboration to drive change.”Lam Wee Yong, CEO of Esyms, added, “By securing a government project involving public healthcare facilities, Esyms continues to drive innovation in pharmacy care through strategic partnerships that address the actual needs of customers and healthcare facilities. AllMeds is a value-added service that complements existing practices in hospital, empowering pharmacies to deliver more efficient and accessible care, while enhancing patient outcomes, The collaboration with DHL Ecommerce can significantly enhance the last mile delivery process bringing a much-needed difference to the healthcare sector.”The Esyms-DHL partnership represents a significant milestone in Malaysia’s journey toward a more connected and efficient healthcare system. It showcases the power of cross-industry collaboration, uniting technology and logistics to address real-world challenges and improve the quality of life for patients nationwide.Hashtag: #DHLeCommerce #Esyms #LifeSciencesHealthcare

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



About Esyms

Esyms Group is revolutionizing healthcare delivery through technology, innovation, and a seamlessly connected ecosystem. With expertise across health tech, pharmacy, logistics, and pharmaceutical wholesale, Esyms integrates digital solutions and strategic partnerships to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and users. Founded and led by a team of licensed pharmacists, Esyms pioneers telepharmacy services–offering online pharmacist consultations, seamless access to medications and healthcare products, and professional guidance anytime, anywhere. Through Allmeds, Esyms ensures the safe, timely, and efficient delivery of all types of medications–including those requiring special handling–directly from healthcare facilities to patients’ doorsteps. Beyond patient care, Esyms empowers healthcare providers and pharmacies with streamlined B2B2C inventory and supply chain solutions. Driven by a vision to transform healthcare accessibility and efficiency, Esyms is shaping the future of pharmacy – making it smarter, more connected, and truly customer-centric.



For more information, visit https://esyms.com