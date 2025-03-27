Revolutionary Treatment Introduced in Hong Kong to Combat 2.4-Year Diagnosis Delay and Emotional Struggles in Vitiligo Patients

(Left) Dr Johnny Chan Chun-yin, a Specialist in Dermatology and Venereology, and (Right) Dr Rico Li Ching-kwok, a Specialist in Psychiatry, note that vitiligo can be confused with other skin conditions. They advise patients to consult a doctor promptly if unusual white patches appear. They emphasize that recent breakthrough in treatment can effectively alleviate the physical and emotional burdens faced by patients.