Sihoo Concludes 2025 Brand Globalization Strategy Conference, Unveils Technology-Driven Vision for a Health-Centered Ergonomic Ecosystem

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 March 2025– On March 29, 2025, Sihoo , a global leader in ergonomic furniture, successfully held its “2025 Brand Globalization Strategy Conference and Overseas Market Customer Appreciation Banquet” in Guangzhou. Themed “Driving Growth, Win Future,” Bringing together global partners, corporate executives, and industry leaders, the event served as a strategic milestone in Sihoo’s ongoing transformation from a domestic e-commerce leader to a globally integrated brand ecosystem. This event marked a defining moment in Sihoo’s international development—opening a new chapter in its globalization strategy.From Innovation to Impact: Sihoo Launches 2025 StrategyThe summit began with a keynote speech by Sihoo Chairman Luo Huiping, titled “The Health Revolution of a Chair” in his opening remarks, Luo officially introduced Sihoo’s 2025 global brand strategy, marking a new chapter in the company’s international development.“Sihoo constructs its competitive barriers through product iteration and innovation,” Luo stated. “We are redefining the chair industry with technological strength, and fulfilling our commitment to ‘protecting users’ health through technology’ with ongoing innovation.” This strategic direction reflects Sihoo’s long-term focus on merging ergonomics, engineering, and user-centric design to drive the evolution of healthy seating solutions.With over 1.5 million ergonomic chairs sold annually and a presence in 85 countries, Sihoo has not only demonstrated remarkable commercial success but has also reshaped global perceptions of Chinese innovation in the health-tech furniture space. Its consistent dominance on major platforms like JD.com, Tmall, and Amazon—where it has ranked first in its category for four consecutive years. At the heart of this momentum is the C300, a flagship product that has led category sales across major e-commerce platforms for multiple consecutive years.Driving Innovation Through Strategic InvestmentsSihoo has invested 12–15% of its annual revenue into R&D, with a team of nearly 100 engineers and experts developing patented seating technologies. From its groundbreaking M18 with multi-dimensional lumbar support to the intelligent T6, which integrates massage, audio, and health monitoring systems, Sihoo has progressed through four generations of innovation. The company is now advancing toward a 5.0 “all-scenario workstation” to deliver comprehensive workplace wellness solutions.Luo emphasized the importance of offline expansion to support this evolution. Over the past five years, Sihoo has refined a single-store model and opened over 160 experience centers in China. Globally, the brand plans to open 200 new stores in 2025, reinforcing both its physical presence and its health-centric mission: “Every store we open brings us closer to protecting the well-being of more people.”Sihoo Advances Global Strategy with Local PrecisionDuring the summit, Sihoo’s leadership team presented a comprehensive overview of the company’s strategic roadmap for international growth. General Manager Liu Shuai outlined the brand’s long-term vision, emphasizing Sihoo’s dual commitment to expanding its global presence while deepening its specialization in ergonomic innovation. The company aims to lead across product development, brand influence, and market performance in key international markets.Building on this foundation, Sihoo’s 2025 strategy reflects a clear evolution from leading in isolated markets to orchestrating coordinated, multi-market growth. This next phase of expansion is underpinned by a business model transformation. Sihoo is evolving from a traditional distributor-led export structure to a hybridized “partner + regional entity” model. This structure enables more agile decision-making, tighter operational alignment, and deeper cultural and market adaptation across regions. It also signals a shift in the nature of Sihoo’s global partnerships—from transactional relationships to integrated, co-invested collaborations that align on long-term value creation.Sihoo’s global blueprint also integrates data-driven market selection, strategic store placement based on ergonomic awareness maturity, and differentiated product assortments tailored to local consumer profiles. With an infrastructure built for flexibility and supported by consistent branding, Sihoo aims to standardize excellence while allowing space for market-specific innovation.Chen Zhuo, General Manager for the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America regions, elaborated on Sihoo’s strategic approach to overcoming globalization challenges. . He emphasized that with a consistent annual growth rate of 30%, Sihoo is advancing its positioning as a global leader in ergonomic seating by combining diversified channel development with robust technological innovation.Chen noted that Sihoo’s flagship product lines continue to gain strong traction among high-end consumers, with brand recognition steadily rising. In 2024, the Doro series experienced year-over-year sales that more than doubled, signaling both growing brand equity and increasing acceptance of premium ergonomic solutions in international markets. As Sihoo expands its global retail presence—with its first overseas flagship store opening in 2023, followed by a second in 2024—the company is achieving balanced growth across both retail and contract sales channels. This integrated, omnichannel strategy is driving comprehensive improvements in Sihoo’s global market performance.Global Partner Perspectives: Strategic Alignment Through Shared SuccessAs part of the summit, partners from three key international markets—Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines—joined the event to share practical insights from their collaboration with Sihoo. Their contributions provided firsthand perspectives on how localized execution, combined with Sihoo’s global brand strength, has driven market success.Together, these insights reveal that Sihoo’s global ambition is powered not only by product strength but by its ability to co-create value with local partners. The depth of collaboration—rooted in strategic alignment, market insight, and shared long-term vision—is what enables the brand to adapt, thrive, and lead in diverse global markets. Recognizing their contributions, Sihoo presented awards to its partners—”Brand Navigator,” “Strategic Guardian,” and “Market Pioneer”—reinforcing a shared commitment to mutual growth and lasting value.Looking Ahead: Advancing Global Strategy Through Innovation and PartnershipThe successful conclusion of the 2025 Brand Globalization Strategy Conference and Overseas Market Customer Appreciation Banquet marked a key milestone in Sihoo’s internationalization journey. The event facilitated in-depth communication between the company and its global partners, showcased its technological leadership, and reinforced its commitment to long-term strategic collaboration. With strong engagement from industry stakeholders and partners across multiple markets, the summit provided a clear affirmation of Sihoo’s global positioning and strategic direction.At the same time, Sihoo will maintain high investment in R&D and innovation, advancing its transition from hardware manufacturing to integrated intelligent product ecosystems. With a clear strategic roadmap, strong execution capabilities, and trusted international partnerships, Sihoo is positioned to lead the next phase of growth in the global ergonomic industry. Over the long-term horizon, Sihoo will remain focused on delivering value through product innovation, market responsiveness, and ecosystem collaboration—ensuring its solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of global users.Hashtag: #Sihoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.