SonicWall’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solutions Driving Success Tackling 2025’s Biggest Cybersecurity Challenges

One Year After Acquiring Banyan Security, SonicWall’s Cloud Secure Edge/ZTNA Remote Access Solutions See Remarkable Growth

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 April 2025 –SonicWall today marks a significant milestone in its journey redefining advanced cyber security protection with its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution known as Cloud Secure Edge (CSE). One year after acquiring Banyan Security, a leading provider of zero-trust security for the modern workforce, CSE has become SonicWall’s fastest-growing solution, witnessing an impressive 54% year-over-year bookings increase for the first fiscal year and a 20-fold increase in channel partners adopting the solution to help defend their customers against cyber threats. This rapid adoption highlights the solution’s ability to meet the evolving security needs of businesses of all sizes and the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who serve them.Born from years of delivering innovative Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions for enterprise customers, CSE is now a cloud-native ZTNA solution that fits hybrid and cloud network use cases. SonicWall’s CSE fills a critical gap by providing a scalable, easy-to-deploy ZTNA solution ideal for MSPs serving small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as those supporting large enterprise deployments.“SonicWall’s introduction of our ZTNA solution has been a complete game-changer for the partners and customers we serve,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “CSE enables them to navigate the complexities of remote work and cloud migration with ease, and our momentum this year reflects our commitment to innovation and our deep understanding of the needs of MSPs and the businesses they protect. We are excited to build on this momentum by further enhancing our offerings with more frictionless deployments along with key SSE enhancements. Together, we are redefining how businesses approach secure network access, and what’s most exciting is that we’re just getting started.”Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APJ at SonicWall said, “As businesses across the world, especially in the APJ region, embrace cloud and hybrid work, secure access is a top priority. SonicWall’s Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) is proving to be a critical enabler for organisations and MSPs in the region, strengthening security without adding complexity and enabling seamless growth in an increasingly digital landscape. Its rapid adoption reflects the need for agile, cloud-native solutions that protect businesses while keeping them competitive.”CSE enables organizations to modernize their remote access infrastructure by offering the flexibility of deploying VPN as a Service (VPNaaS), ZTNA or SSE in hybrid and cloud networks. Designed to enhance both VPN performance, CSE ensures businesses can seamlessly transition to a more secure, scalable, and flexible network security model.Customers have lauded CSE for its intuitive interface, seamless integration, and robust security features, leading to high satisfaction ratings and strong retention rates. In addition, the solution has received industry recognition from cybersecurity experts and analysts, further validating its effectiveness in defending against evolving cyber threats. Our partners and customers can seamlessly adopt these new technologies by leveraging their existing install base, enabling a smooth transition from on-prem to hybrid cloud without the need for a costly rip-and-replace approach.ShowTech Solutions, one of SonicWall’s leading partners, has already experienced remarkable success leveraging CSE to enhance security for its clients.“CSE has transformed the way we support our clients at ShowTech Solutions,” said ShowTech Solutions Systems Engineer, Chase Kyler. “Its seamless integration and security capabilities empower us to provide our customers with the flexibility and protection they need during their cloud migration journeys without the need for additional hardware or the challenges of legacy SSL/VPN offerings. This year has been remarkable as we’ve seen firsthand how CSE addresses the challenges of an increasingly remote workforce.”As businesses continue to prioritize secure cloud adoption and remote workforce enablement, SonicWall remains dedicated to evolving its solutions to meet emerging cybersecurity challenges via hybrid or full cloud native deployments with a more robust set of SSE offerings designed to deliver a broad set of security services at the cloud edge as a compliment to or in place of traditional appliance-based solutions. CSE’s rapid growth underscores its role as a cornerstone technology for organizations looking to secure their digital transformation efforts.For more information on SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) and how it is empowering businesses and MSPs, visit www.sonicwall.com/CSE Hashtag: #SonicWall

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as the leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

