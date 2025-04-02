CALM International Wins an Award at Singapore International Chamber of Commerce Awards 2025 for its Groundbreaking Work in Providing Accessible Mental Wellbeing Services in Singapore





Award Presentation with DPM Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2025 – Leading mental wellbeing agency Cognitive Approach to Life Management (CALM) International has been awarded Best Technological Collaboration at the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce Awards 2025 for its groundbreaking work in providing accessible mental health services for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in Singapore.

Presented by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the award recognizes CALM International’s collaboration with FingerDance, a leading technology platform enhancing communication for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, as well as people with speech disabilities.





“We must continue working with innovation nodes around the world to deepen innovation, find new growth sectors, and tackle common challenges,” shares Mr. Heng Swee Keat, elaborating that businesses both foreign and local, and across all sizes and scales can make useful contributions in this area.





This integration of FingerDance’s assistive technology will eventually allow CALM International to provide seamless real-time translation for psychological consultations, both online and in-person. The collaboration sets a new standard for accessible mental health care and highlights CALM International’s ongoing commitment to advancing mental wellbeing through innovation.





Driving Mental Health Innovation for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing





The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce Innovation Award recognizes CALM International’s groundbreaking efforts in making mental health services accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. This recognition is especially significant given that individuals with hearing disabilities are nearly twice as likely to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety compared to the general population, as reported by NHS England Mental Health Services for Deaf People. A study published in Verywell Mind further highlights that communication barriers and social isolation are major contributors to these challenges. Despite this increased risk, access to tailored psychological care remains limited.





“For too long, the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and people with speech disabilities have been left behind in the mental healthcare space. We can no longer afford to ignore the reality that these communication barriers are driving mental health disparities,” shares Dr. Stephen-Claude Hyatt, Co-Founder of CALM International. “This partnership with FingerDance is a pivotal step in ensuring that they are able to access the care they deserve.”





Through their partnership with FingerDance, CALM International bridges this gap through AI-powered sign language models, enabling real-time translation for psychological consultations. This initiative integrates online and in-person care, setting a new standard for inclusive mental health support and reinforcing CALM International’s role as a leader in global psychological services.





Global Standard in Premium Psychological Services





Founded by Dr. Stephen-Claude Hyatt from Jamaica, and Desmond Tan from Singapore, CALM International is a leading provider of evidence-based psychological services. Through the commitment of Dr. Hyatt, Mr. Tan, as well as CEO and fellow business partner Esmond K.L. Quek, CALM International has been able to maintain a high standard of service quality. Adhering to the rigorous standards of the American Psychological Association (APA), CALM International ensures that every case – from mild learning differences to severe trauma, and everything in between – is handled with the highest level of expertise and care.





For children with learning differences, CALM International works closely with international schools throughout Asia and elsewhere to provide psychological educational analysis, otherwise known as psychoeducational assessment. Conducted by highly trained professionals, this multi-day evaluation includes anywhere between 8 to 10 specialized tests to ensure accurate diagnoses and tailored support. “Early mental well-being support can make a profound difference in a child’s development, allowing them to have the head start they deserve,” shares Esmond K.L. Quek, CEO and partner of CALM International.





CALM International also offers specialized therapy, including Play Therapy for children as young as four, reinforcing the importance of early intervention. They also provide therapeutic interventions for adolescents and adults, in the form of individualized therapy, as well as family therapy, group therapy, pre-marital and marital therapy.





A Globally Recognised Partner





CALM International’s commitment to quality extends beyond individuals and families, being one of the few mental healthcare providers in Singapore recognized by major international insurance companies under their corporate programmes. This allows professionals with insurance coverage to access high-quality mental wellbeing services without out-of-pocket expenses.





Additionally, CALM International’s recognition by global educational authorities ensures that students with learning differences receive appropriate accommodations for a fair academic experience.





Corporate Expertise in Employee Well-being and Executive Hiring





CALM International supports corporations through its comprehensive Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), helping employees manage workplace stress, adapt to challenges, and stay motivated. During periods of corporate restructuring, CALM International provides guidance to help employees navigate career transitions, offering psychological support to ease uncertainty and realign professional goals.





At the executive level, CALM International partners with global corporations to enhance leadership hiring through psychological profiling, ensuring informed decisions and fostering a stronger, more cohesive management team and healthier workplace culture.



About CALM International

Cognition Approach to Life Management (CALM) International is dedicated to making high-quality mental health care accessible to all. Committed to APA-standard clinical excellence, CALM International offers expert psychological services for individuals, families, and corporations.





From psychoeducational assessments and early intervention therapy to corporate wellness programs and executive evaluations, CALM International provides tailored support for every client. Upholding inclusivity, CALM International serves individuals from all backgrounds, without discrimination based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or socio-economic status.

