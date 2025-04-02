Hang Lung Properties and Tsinghua University Mark 15 Years of Impactful Partnership on Sustainable Urban Futures

The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University celebrates significant achievements in driving innovation in real estate and creating a greener future

HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2025 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) is marking 15 years of successful and innovative partnership with Tsinghua University, a significant milestone in a collaboration that began in 2010. This alliance has emerged as one of the leading Asia-based partnerships in the real estate sector, uniting business and academia and playing a crucial role in shaping the industry’s development in mainland China.To commemorate this anniversary, a Forum on Sustainable Development of Cities and Real Estate Cum 15Anniversary of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (“the Center”) was held today, bringing together industry leaders, academics, and policymakers to share insights on how to shape the future of the sector. Keynote speakers at the roundtable discussion included Mr. Chai Qiang, President of the China Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and Agents, and Ms. Liu Lin, Former Director and Researcher of the Real Estate Department at the Investment Research Institute of the National Development and Reform Commission. Around 3,000 participants, including industry association representatives, business partners, Tsinghua professors and students, and national media also attended this landmark hybrid event., commented, “2025 also marks the 65anniversary of Hang Lung Group—a significant milestone that highlights our enduring partnership with Tsinghua University. Through this collaboration, the Center has established itself as a foremost source of research insights for China’s real estate sector, with over 500 published papers demonstrating its impact on academia and industry. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Center for its valuable contribution. Hang Lung will continue to collaborate with Tsinghua University to advance sustainable real estate development, technological innovation, and talent cultivation, collectively supporting society’s sustainable growth.”In his opening remarks,, said, “Since its establishment, the Center remains committed to deepening the integration of industry, academia and research. Leveraging Tsinghua University’s comprehensive strengths across multiple disciplines, the Center has continued to drive innovation in the real estate sector, achieved significant research outputs, and upholding its prominent academic influence in the industry. As the country advances toward its ‘dual carbon’ goals and rising demand for high-quality housing, the Center will continue to serve as a think tank and an accelerator. We will enhance strategic collaborations with industry partners, offering forward-looking insights to support the quality development of China’s real estate industry, and contributing Chinese wisdom to the sustainable development of global cities.”Hang Lung Properties has also donated more than RMB 33 million over the past 15 years to promote the development of Tsinghua University’s real estate discipline and provide targeted support for the Center to carry out academic research and exchanges. Since its inception in 2010, it has established its academic and industry influence through contributions to prestigious national and international journals. The Center’s industry impact is evident at events like the Asia Pacific Real Estate Research Symposium, attended by nearly 700 professionals and scholars, as well as over 90 Hang Lung Real Estate Seminars featuring global experts.In 2023, the partnership developed a deeper focus on sustainability, proptech innovations, and talent cultivation. This was underscored by the launch of the “Sustainable Real Estate Research Scheme,” an initiative promoting research on green buildings, low-carbon development, and smart cities.Looking to the future, Hang Lung is committed to strengthening ties with industry leaders, academics, policymakers, and government stakeholders. Together with Tsinghua University, it aims to continue pioneering research and solutions that address the evolving challenges and opportunities in sustainable urban development across Mainland China.With support from top management and a long-term vision, Hang Lung aims to become one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world. Through clear and measurable sustainability goals, including 25 Targets to be achieved by 2025 2030 Sustainability Goals and Targets , and net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Company has gained recognition from stakeholders for its pioneering sustainability initiatives in real estate. Hang Lung obtained more than 45 ESG awards in 2024.The Company is on the CDP “Corporate A List,” with an “A” rating for Climate Change and an “A-” rating for Water Security. Since 2021, Hang Lung has received a 4-star performance rating for standing investments from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), and maintained an “AA” rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and a “low ESG risk” rating from Sustainalytics. The Company has also been a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index (Mainland and Hong Kong) since 2021 and 2010 respectively.Hang Lung has also demonstrated its sustainability leadership in renewable energy, low carbon construction and tenant partnerships. Since April 2024, 50% of Hang Lung’s operating properties in mainland China have been powered by renewable energy. For low carbon construction, Plaza 66 Pavilion Extension’s building structure in Shanghai is Hang Lung’s first Mainland project to use almost 100% low carbon emissions steel. And the Company has partnered with 49 tenants representing 11% of its total leasable area on sustainability initiatives through its nationwide Changemakers Program for all tenants, and its first-of-its-kind sustainability collaboration with LVMH Group in 2022.For more details, please visit www.hanglung.com/en-us/sustainability Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

