The HKFYG marks completion of Hong Kong International a cappella Festival

World-class vocal ensembles gather to showcase the unifying power of music

The Hong Kong International a cappella Festival 2025, an annual signature event of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), has just concluded on a resounding note. The nine-day festival brought together more than 20 overseas and local vocal ensembles, captivating audiences across Hong Kong with their sensational musical abilities.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2025 – Music is a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries and geographical borders., an annual signature event of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), has just concluded on a resounding note. The nine-day festival brought together more than 20 overseas and local vocal ensembles, captivating audiences across Hong Kong with their sensational musical abilities.The highlight of the Festival,, attracted over 4,000 spectators in one of the world’s largestconcerts. The two-day show held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium featured four world-renownedensembles:from Italy, pioneers in electronic experimentation, whose music style fuses classical and contemporary influences;from Singapore, silver diploma recipients of the highly-acclaimed internationalcompetition vokal.total, who, despite forming just three years ago, have already performed at two consecutive Singapore National Day celebrations;from Tufts University in Massachusetts, America’s leading collegiate group boasting 33 studio albums; and, Hong Kong’s award-winning rising stars, whose name blends “tune” and “lunatics” to reflect their passionate commitment to music. Each group added their unique flair to the Extravaganza, culminating in a masterful showcase of vocal artistry and versatility.Beyond the Extravaganza, the performing groups took to the stage at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park, creating new musical experiences combining sports, arts, culture and culinary elements. They further dazzled the public, engaging with them and creating new fans with the charm of pure vocal harmony, at landmarks, including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, as well as in various neighbourhoods across the city.Alice Lui, Deputy Executive Director of the HKFYG, marvelled at the remarkable talent of all the performers. “It is really amazing how they are able to create music using only their voices while breaking free from instrumental constraints,” she said. The Federation’s promotion ofeducation in schools and its commitment to organising the Hong Kong InternationalFestival since 2008, has fostered a vibrant localscene, while also nurturing musical talents and enabling opportunities of exchanges. Through the art of vocal music, the Federation hopes to reinforce the city’s role as an East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange and, at the same time, showcasing Hong Kong’s youthful energy.Hashtag: #ACappella #HKFYG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit

The HKFYG Cultural Service Unit has long been dedicated to advancing local a cappella development and expanding opportunities for youth participation in arts and cultural activities. Through diverse a cappella training programmes and events organised annually, it has engaged over 370,000 participants from more than 300 secondary schools. In recognition of its contribution, the HKFYG was honoured with the “Arts Education Award (Non-school Category)” by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council in 2016. Signature initiatives such as the “Hong Kong International A Cappella Festival,” “A Cappella Education Programme” and “Hong Kong Melody Makers” continue to promote music appreciation and nurture new a cappella groups, enriching the city’s cultural landscape. For details, please visit https://csu.hkfyg.org.hk .

