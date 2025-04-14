Introduction of CO2Coin: Clima4Future Ltd. launches sustainable digital currency linked to the real economy

CO₂ sequestration through forestry: Clima4Future Ltd. currently operates three managed areas in Germany with the fast-growing kiri tree, which absorbs large amounts of CO₂. Carbon crediting: CO₂ sequestration is represented in the form of tradable certificates that companies can use to offset. Wood utilisation: After a growth period of 6-10 years, the timber is commercially utilised, creating additional real value. International scaling: The concept is to be expanded worldwide to enable a global climate impact and sustainable resource utilisation.

EGHAM, UK – EQS Newswire – 14 April 2025 – Clima4Future Ltd, a UK-based company specialising in environmental projects, announces the launch of CO2Coin. The digital currency combines the real-world binding of CO₂ through sustainable forestry with the possibilities of modern blockchain technology. Since its pilot phase, CO2Coin has seen a remarkable increase in price from €1 to around 270 USDT within a year. This development reflects the growing interest in digital assets with an ecological focus. At the same time, the CO2Coin community is constantly growing, with a large number of followers actively following the project.The concept of CO2Coin (a cryptocurrency project) is based on a clear link between blockchain technology and physically measurable climate effects:The CO2Coin is globally structured and easily accessible through its connection to a stable reference currency (USDT, Tether). The project’s digital structure enables people worldwide to participate directly in a sustainable environmental model, regardless of their geographical location or currency system.The CO2Coin not only offers technological security, but also the opportunity to make a contribution to global climate protection through active engagement.Company profileSuite A Bank House,81 Judes Road,TW20 0DF Egham, United KingdomHashtag: #CO2Coin

Clima4Future Ltd.

Clima4Future Ltd. develops sustainable environmental projects with a focus on CO₂ sequestration through forestry and its integration into digital systems. The CO2Coin (a cryptocurrency token) is part of a long-term strategy to combine technology and climate protection.



