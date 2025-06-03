Aeon & Trisl Secures Emaar’s Top Broker Title for Q1 2025 – 7 Quarters in a Row

Aeon &Trisl Real Estate Group has once again claimed the coveted title of Emaar’s No. 1 Broker for Q1 2025, marking an unprecedented seventh consecutive quarter at the top.

At the core of this sustained success is Mr. Sikander Aziz – a powerhouse in UAE real estate with a reputation that extends far beyond. His year-on-year excellence and record-breaking milestones have redefined industry leadership. Crowned Emaar’s Top Seller for both 2024 and 2025, Aziz blends local mastery with global insight, shaped by his experience across the region. His influence has made him not just a top performer, but a trusted advisor and mentor–helping clients and colleagues a like navigate the market with clarity and confidence.

Guiding this vision is Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Group CEO of Aeon & Trisl – a dynamic leader whose global perspective, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to integrity have played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s legacy and future.

“Sikander’s global outlook gives him an unmatched edge in understanding evolving buyer expectations and market dynamics,” said Mr. SaleemKarsaz. “This recognition reflects not just outstanding sales – it reflects leadership rooted in purpose, precision, and vision. We’re not in the business of selling square feet. We’re in the business of shaping futures.”

And the momentum isn’t slowing.

With a global presence spanning the UAE, UK, and Pakistan, Aeon & Trisl continues to drive results across Emaar’s most anticipated developments – from the Grand Polo Club & Resort, the waterfront luxury of Dubai Creek Harbour, and new phases in Dubai Hills Estate, to

family-focused homes in The Valley, the prestige of Address and Palace Branded Villas in The Oasis, and surging demand in Emaar South. The firm is primed for continued dominance

across iconic projects and yet another record-breaking quarter. As Dubai’s real estate landscape enters transformative phase under Vision 2033, Aeon & Trisl remains at the forefront – combining global perspective with local expertise to lead across luxury, off-plan, and commercial segments, delivering results that resonate across borders and generations.