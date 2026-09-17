US Drone Maker Powerus Signs MoU With Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: US drone manufacturer Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Army that includes an initial drone-related order, marking another sign of deepening defence cooperation between Islamabad and Washington.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday after a Powerus delegation met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The delegation was led by Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich. Discussions focused on defence production and long-term capacity building, reflecting a relationship that is moving beyond equipment purchases towards industrial collaboration.

The meeting comes amid warming relations between Pakistan and the United States after years of strained ties.

Powerus chief executive Andrew Fox described Pakistan’s private defence sector as “emerging but still not mature,” saying this creates opportunities for US firms.

The company is exploring ways to potentially build technology within Pakistan to foster a joint technology relationship. If realised, such a step could support domestic skills, supply chains and indigenous capability in a sector Pakistan has long prioritised.

Powerus expects to merge in early October with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a company backed by Eric Trump. American Ventures will hold a 9.9 percent beneficial ownership stake in the combined entity.

Fox dismissed suggestions that the company’s growth is linked to Trump family involvement, stating that its contracts were awarded on merit.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly also rejected concerns, stating: “There are no conflicts of interest.”

Pakistan–US relations have warmed markedly since 2025. Field Marshal Asim Munir, who was elevated to the rank of field marshal in May 2025, was hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House the following month, a visit seen in Islamabad as a turning point after years of mistrust.

Pakistan’s diplomatic standing has also grown through its role in regional crisis diplomacy, including hosting US–Iran talks in Islamabad earlier this year. The Powerus MoU suggests private American defence firms now view Pakistan as both a viable market and a potential production partner.

Unmanned aerial systems have become central to modern security, from border surveillance and counterterrorism operations to disaster response. With persistent security challenges along its western frontier, technologies that improve surveillance and response time are a practical priority for Pakistan.

Pakistan has also built significant domestic defence manufacturing over the decades through state entities. A partnership with a US drone firm could add a private-sector dimension to this ecosystem.

Analysts note that Pakistan has historically balanced defence ties with multiple partners, and renewed engagement with American firms adds diversity to its options at a time of regional uncertainty.

The arrangement serves both sides; Pakistan advances its long-held goal of defence self-reliance by building capacity at home, while US firms gain access to a large, experienced military customer.

Further details of the initial order, including its value and delivery timeline, were not disclosed.

Key questions in the coming weeks will include the scope and value of the initial order, whether local assembly or joint development moves from exploration to a formal plan, and how the company’s planned merger in early October shapes its international contracts. The priority will be ensuring any partnership delivers genuine technology transfer and long-term capability rather than one-off purchases.