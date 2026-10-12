Lahore Police Sets Timed Slots For Station Inquiries To Reduce Citizen Delays

LAHORE: Lahore Police has directed officers to remain present at their respective police stations on Tuesday, at pre-assigned times to conduct inquiries and verifications on applications already received.

The measure forms part of the ongoing effort, guided by the Inspector General of Police Punjab, to alter longstanding patterns at police stations by giving citizens clear appointment windows instead of open-ended waits. Officials stated that the aim is to spare applicants unnecessary difficulty and idle time. Lists detailing the schedule are being published daily on the official page, and the practice is intended to continue. Applicants have been asked to arrive at the listed station, room and hour.

The published schedules cover dozens of stations across the city, including Civil Lines, Gujar Pura, Mozang, Mughalpura, Old Anarkali, Qilla Gujar Singh, Race Course, Shalimar, Hanjarwal, Millat Park, Muslim Town, Sabzazar, Wahdat Colony, Faisal Town, Ghalib Market, Gulberg, Kahna, Kot Lakhpat, Liaqatabad, Model Town, Naseerabad, Nishter Colony, Baghbanpura, Barki, Bata Pur, Defence Area circles, Factory Area, Ghazi Abad, Hair, Harbance Pura, Manawan, Mustafabad, North and South Cantt, Gowalmandi, Islampura, Missri Shah, Mochi Gate, New Anarkali, Rang Mehal, Ravi Road, Shadbagh, Shafiqabad, Shahdara, Shahdara Town, Chung, Green Town, Manga Mandi, Mustafa Town, Nawab Town, Raiwind, Raiwind City, Satto Katla, Sundar and Town Ship. Each entry records the date, station, electronic tag number, applicant name, assigned officer, room and exact time, mostly clustered in the late afternoon between roughly 3:15 pm and 6:00 pm. Officers named across the lists include investigating personnel from the Operations Wing.

This scheduling step sits within a longer sequence of attempts to reshape the experience of visiting a police station. Successive Inspectors General have described the traditional “thana culture” as a barrier to public trust. Earlier initiatives included Special Initiative Police Stations that upgraded infrastructure, front-desk token systems, Women Help Desks, and the requirement that visitors be addressed as Sir or Madam. Under the current Inspector General Rao Abdul Kareem, who took charge in February 2026, the force has linked station-house officer performance to public feedback, installed panic buttons outside stations, expanded open-court hearings, and emphasised digital monitoring of cases. Deputy Inspector General Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has conducted regular open courts, including online sessions, and overseen mobile service vans that take routine police processes to neighbourhoods and campuses.

Complaints mechanisms remain available through the 15 emergency line, the 1787 IGP complaint centre. The Operations Wing, which manages operational matters across Lahore’s 84 police stations under the Capital City Police Officer, has framed the timed-inquiry lists as one practical method of making attendance predictable.

Broader discussions of police conduct in Punjab continue to note both improvements in accessibility and persistent public concerns over investigation delays, resource constraints and occasional misconduct allegations. Social-media engagement with the official posts carrying the lists has been limited, consisting mainly of the agency’s own dissemination rather than widespread public commentary.

The lists themselves constitute the primary public record of the appointments.