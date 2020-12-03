Twitter brings K-pop artists and fans closer than ever with the exclusive ‘2020 MAMA Stanbot’ videos

2020 MAMA partners with Twitter to give K-Pop fans worldwide content from their favorite artists, including ‘2020 MAMA Stanbot’, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice voting on Twitter

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 3 December 2020 – Twitter and Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS (MAMA), one of the most iconic global K-pop awards shows, are coming together to bring K-Pop fans’ favorite artists closer to them than ever before. This year, Twitter and MAMA will bring the event to K-Pop fans around the world with the 2020 MAMA Stanbot, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice voting on Twitter.

#2020MAMA will be the first time that ‘Stanbot’ captures the looks and moments of Kpop artists from MAMA. ‘Stanbot’ will create high quality, slow-motion cinematic videos of artists, capturing a side of them that many of their fans have never seen before. These exclusive ‘2020 MAMA Stanbot’ videos will be viewable only on Twitter (@MnetMAMA). Twitter is also providing special emojis for hashtags #2020MAMA, #MAMAVOTE, #2020MAMA_Stanbot.

Voting for MAMA Worldwide Fans’ Choice began on October 29, 18:00 KST, and will end on December 5, 23:59 KST at MAMA official website (www.2020mama.com), but will continue on Twitter until SNS voting deadline is announced during 2020 MAMA live on December 6th. Fans who want to vote for Worldwide Fans’ Choice on Twitter are required to include both the #MAMAVOTE hashtag and the artists’ official hashtag (#ARTISTNAME) within their Tweet for their votes to be considered valid. Fans across the world will also get to help decide the results of major awards categories including “Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year” and more via the official MAMA website: www.2020mama.com.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global Kpop Partnerships at Twitter said, “From #MAMAVOTE and #2020MAMA_Stanbot to keeping updated on everything happening on MAMA via Tweets and Fleets, Twitter is the best place for global K-Pop fans to join in the 2020 MAMA event, find out what’s happening in real time, and to talk about it with other K-Pop fans.”

https://twitter.com/MnetMAMA/status/1329401169953710082

Previously announced performers for 2020 MAMA are ATEEZ (@ATEEZofficial), BTS (@bts_twt), CRAVITY (@cravitystarship), ENHYPEN (@enhypen_members), (G)I-DLE (@G_I_DLE), GOT7 (@GOT7Official), IZ*ONE (@official_izone), MAMAMOO (@RBW_MAMAMOO), MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX), NCT (@NCTsmtown), OH MY GIRL (@wm_ohmygirl), SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17), STRAY KIDS (@Stray_Kids), THE BOYZ (@Creker_THEBOYZ), TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members), TREASURE (@treasuremembers), TWICE (@JYPETWICE) and TAEMIN. In addition, Korean actor Song Joong Ki will return as the host of the 2020 MAMA. The 2020 MAMA award ceremony will be LIVE on December 6th 18:00 (KST) and more information, including where and when fans around the world can watch the show is posted at www.2020MAMA.com.

Follow the official Mnet MAMA Twitter account (@MnetMAMA) right now to get real-time updates about the awards show and the K-pop artists attending the event.

ABOUT Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS

Presented by CJ ENM, Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS (MAMA) is Asia’s largest music awards ceremony, acclaimed by fans around the world for its gigantic performances and elaborate stage production, which has introduced Korea’s top-notch production abilities to global audiences. Each year MAMA attracts the biggest artists in music from Asia, like BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X, ITZY, and GOT7, as well as the worldwide superstars including Snoop Dogg, Dua Lipa, and the Black Eyed Peas. MAMA’s began in 1999, as the Mnet Music Video Daesang, then later became the Mnet KM Music Festival (MKMF), sparking the growth of the Korean music industry. In 2009, MKMF was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards. In 2010, the massive award show began touring Asia each year, starting in Macau and followed by 2011 MAMA in Singapore. MAMA has been held in Hong Kong since 2012, highlighting the event’s pan-Asian popularity. Starting 2018, MAMA expanded its previously one-day event to span across multiple Asian countries to promote exchanges between different Asian music markets. MAMA is further expanding its presence as an iconic global music festival by taking MAMA online this year to a global audience. Not only has MAMA become a significant year-end music awards ceremony, it has also blossomed into an extravagant international music event packed with groundbreaking performances.