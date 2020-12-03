Eat With Your Family Day Draws Participation of Over 600 Organisations Amidst COVID-19

Initiative to Encourage Families to Honour Grandparents in 2021

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3

December 2020 – Despite the more challenging

times of the COVID-19 season, the Eat

With Your Family Day (EWYFD) initiative has drawn the participation of over

600 organisations such as City

Developments Ltd, Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd and Eu Yan Sang

International Ltd who encouraged their employees to end work earlier and

gather with their families for meals this year.





During this time,

most organisations were still in a work-from-home mode and employees often

grappled with the blurred boundaries of work and life, at times working beyond

normal working hours although they were at home. To encourage employees to be

present for their families, and bond over meals and activities, the organisers

of EWYFD tied-up special deals with over 50 merchant partners for the EWYFDs in

September and November to offer food, retail and fun options for family

activities.





During EWYFD on

4 September 2020, the organisers of EWYFD worked with

over 40 organisations to

plan a special programme for their employees. The 150 families nominated by

their organisations received a family meal delivered to their homes and

participated in a photo contest and movie trivia to win prizes and goodie bags. For both events in September and November, special movie

screenings of “Happy Feet 2” and “Despicable Me 2” were also broadcasted on

Mediacorp Channel 5 so families could bond over movie time. In addition, the Centre

for Fathering offered complimentary online fathering and parenting workshops to

further strengthen family bonding.





Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and

Patron for Centre for Fathering and DADs for Life said, “Family-friendly

initiatives such as Eat With Your Family Day may seem only beneficial to

employees but this practice can benefit the company in the long run. Organisations

who put their employees first by helping them prioritise their families tend to

have employees who are more productive and committed. As such, I would like to

encourage companies to embrace EWYFD as part of their efforts to nurture a

family-friendly work culture.”





To build on the momentum and positive feedback,

EWYFD will go on to place special emphasis on encouraging families to eat

together with grandparents in 2021. As the saying goes, “It takes a village to

raise a child.” With the stress imposed by today’s fast-paced society, many

parents feel the strain of managing multiple roles at work and home. The role

of grandparents in providing support for parents,

acting as a role model and being a link to family history and traditions, is

critical to the family’s well-being. This support by grandparents is even more

pertinent amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 season.





“Our grandparents’ greatest joys are the times

when the family gathers for meals. Unfortunately, the demands of our fast-paced

society have made it difficult for many families to regularly spend time

together as an extended family. With families connecting digitally, the less

tech savvy grandparents are excluded from this social interaction, which may

cause them to feel isolated,” said Mr Bryan Tan, CEO, Centre for Fathering and

DADs for Life.





He added, “Spending time with grandparents over

a meal on occasions such as EWYFD shows that they are important in our lives

and emphasises the values of respect and esteeming our elders to our children.

We want to recognise the selfless love of grandparents – from caring for the

grandchildren when parents are at work, to whipping up our favourite dishes.”





Underpinned by multiple research studies that

show how connecting as a family over a meal can improve the physical and mental

health of family members, EWYFD was launched in 2003 by the Centre for

Fathering to encourage organisations to arrange for employees to leave work at

5pm so that they can eat with their families. Held on the last Friday of each school term,

EWYFD will take place on 12 March, 28 May, 3 September and 19 November in 2021.

EWYFD is brought to you by MUMS for Life, DADs for Life and Centre for

Fathering, in support of Made for Families.





For more information, go to fathers.com.sg/ewyfd.





About Centre for Fathering, DADs for Life and MUMs for Life

Centre for Fathering (CFF) is a non-profit

organisation founded in 2000 to promote active and involved fathering and

address issues caused by fatherlessness in Singapore. The organisation aims to

turn the hearts of children towards their fathers by empowering more fathers to

be better role models and an enduring inspiration to their children.





Since 2015, CFF has been the driving force

behind Singapore’s nation-wide fathering movement – DADs for Life which seeks

to inspire and mobilise fathers to become more involved with and a good

influence to their children… for life. Under the DADs for Life umbrella are

initiatives such as DADs@School, Back to School with DAD, Eat With Your Family

Day and Celebrating Fathers — to encourage fathers to spend time with their

families and create a culture that promotes active fathering.





MUMs for Life is a ground-up movement to

celebrate a mum’s unique identity as a woman, daughter, wife & mother. Our

key partner is DADs for Life because we believe that mums and dads play

irreplaceable and complementary roles in parenting together.





CFF is Made For Families

CFF is

proud to be part of the ecosystem supporting families in Singapore, and

identify ourselves as an organisation that is Made For Families. Made For

Families represents the different ways — big and small — in which Singapore

supports families. Companies, organisations and community groups can adopt the

brand mark to identify themselves as promoting the value of family in our

society.

Together, we can build a

society that is Made For Families, by laying a foundation of support, from

family-friendly spaces and workplaces, products and services, and

family-bonding activities. Visit go.gov.sg/MadeForFamilies for more information.



