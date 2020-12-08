Avnet Launches New Cellular Module for Rapid Development of IoT Applications

AVT9152 module leverages Nordic Semiconductor NB-IoT/LTE-M SiP and SoC to support low-power, complex connectivity needs and easily connects to Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today expanded its product line

for rapid IoT development with the launch of the AVT9152 module, designed for a range of embedded applications requiring

cellular connectivity yet demanding low power consumption and minimal component

size. This new addition to the Avnet ecosystem uses leading technology from

Nordic Semiconductor to provide engineers and developers with NB-IoT/LTE-M, GPS

and Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) wireless connectivity in one of the

smallest packages on the market.

The AVT9152

module has been developed to support a variety of applications, including

beacons for COVID-19 contact tracing, logistics and asset tracking, vending

machines, kiosk terminals, medical devices and smart building automation. These

applications demand wireless connectivity and power efficiency without sacrificing

a device’s scale. Avnet delivers this complete package by leveraging Nordic

Semiconductor’s nRF9160 low power System-in-Package (SiP) and nRF52840

Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC).

“To tap the true

potential of IoT, engineers must be able to minimize the size and power usage

of their devices without compromising on functionality,” said Andy Wong, senior

vice president, Design and Solutions Services, Avnet

Asia. “Our new module takes advantage of some of the industry’s best SiP and

SoC technology from Nordic Semiconductor to strike that balance for engineers.

The AVT9152 is ideal for IoT applications when low power and small size are at

a premium and is the latest addition to Avnet’s robust technology ecosystem.”

The nRF52840

Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC features a 64MHz, 32-bit

Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point

unit (FPU) which, alongside the nRF9160 SiP’s ArmCortex-M33 processor,

ensures the module can offer ample computational power to support a range of

complex and processor-intensive IoT applications.

The module

offers a high degree of flexibility and scalability for IoT product development

while shortening time-to-market. Completing an IoT design can be as

straightforward as connecting a power source, sensors, and an antenna to the

module.

The AVT9152

Evaluation Kit provides simplified IoT application development with an

end-to-end Cloud connection platform via Avnet’s enterprise ready IoTConnect Platform. It also includes Avnet’s

global eUICC SIM with 50MB/3-month trial service. The evaluation kit is

available globally and features a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, as

well as pressure, temperature, relative humidity, ambient light, and motion

(PIR) sensors. For more information visit http://avnet.me/AVT9152NPI.

About Avnet

Avnet

is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem

delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers

at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent

solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to

market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers

around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

