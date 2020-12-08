Prudence Foundation Launches Second Edition of SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards to Find Life-Saving Technologies for Disaster Resilience
Winners will have access to financial support, coaching and networking opportunities to help scale their innovative technology solutions
HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 8 December 2020 – Prudence Foundation, the
community investment arm of Prudential in Asia and Africa, together with Humanitarian
Partner International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
and Technology Partner Lenovo, today launches the second edition of the SAFE
STEPS Disaster Tech (D-Tech) Awards[1]. The Awards find, fund and
support technology solutions that save lives before, during or after natural
disaster events.
Since 2000, more than 40 per cent of global disaster events have taken
place in the Asia Pacific region[2],
resulting in around 800,000 deaths and affecting 3.2 billion people[3]. This year,
the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 11 million people[4] and
expected to result in over US$2.7 trillion in economic losses[5], has
magnified the importance of disaster preparedness and collaboration across all
sectors in reducing the threat and impact of natural disaster events.
The SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards was created
by Prudence Foundation out of the belief that technology innovation can play a more
significant role in improving disaster preparedness, recovery and resilience. The
Awards are part of SAFE STEPS, a multi-platform, mass
awareness programme developed by Prudence Foundation and supported by the IFRC
and other partners to provide life-saving information around natural disaster
events, road safety and first aid.
Organisations participating in
the Awards will stand a chance to win grants from a pool of US$200,000 to
support the implementation and scaling of their D-Tech solutions. Semi-finalists
and finalists will have access to expert coaching, pitching and networking
opportunities with humanitarian representatives, venture capital fund managers,
fellow tech entrepreneurs and social enterprise developers. Finalists will pitch
their solutions to a panel of judges in June 2021.
Donald Kanak, Chairman of
Prudence Foundation, said, “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has raised the awareness
of the critical need for disaster preparedness and the power of technology in
resilience, response and recovery. We established the SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards
to encourage entrepreneurs across the world to direct their energy and
ingenuity in applying their technology to reduce the devastating impact of disasters.
We believe D-Tech has huge potential to be a disruptive game changer for good
and be just as impactful as technology has been in other areas, such as edtech,
fintech and medtech.”
Alexander
Matheou, IFRC’s Regional Director for Asia Pacific, said, “2020 has shown us that resilience
against disasters has never been more important. IFRC is pleased to work with Prudence
Foundation again on the SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards to bring businesses and
communities together to support tech solutions that will help save lives.”
Pratima
Harite, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for Lenovo Asia Pacific, said,
“Technology can play a fundamental role in improving resilience in communities
impacted by natural and other disasters. Lenovo aims to combine the power of
world-class technology solutions with the creativity and know-how of local
entrepreneurs and charitable organisations, to achieve better preparedness,
recovery, and resilience.”
The Awards are supported by a
wide range of strategic partners, including the Asian Venture Philanthropy
Network (AVPN), Antler, e27, Give2Asia, Hatcher+, Jubilee Capital Management and
National Geographic.
The competition is open for entries from today to 19 February 2021. Both for-profit and non-profit
organisations are welcome to apply. Details of the application criteria,
timeline and other relevant information can be found here.
PROMOTIONAL VIDEO AVAILABLE HERE
Introduction
to SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards: Link
Call for applications: Link
[1] The first edition of the Awards was called Disaster
Tech Innovation Programme. https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com/corp/prudential-pca/en/media/media-releases/Avpn-and-prudence-foundation-launch-competition-to-foster-greater-disaster-awareness-and-preparedness/
.
[2] Center
for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters and the UN Office for Disaster
Risk Reduction. (2020). Human cost of disasters: An overview of the last 20
years 2000-2019. Page 9. https://reliefweb.int/report/world/human-cost-disasters-overview-last-20-years-2000-2019.
[3] UNESCAP. (2019).
Asia
Pacific Disaster Report 2019.
https://www.unescap.org/publications/asia-pacific-disaster-report-2019
[4] World Health Organization. (10 November 2020). “Weekly epidemiological
update 10 November 2020”.
https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/weekly-epidemiological-update—10-november-2020.
[5] S&P
Global Ratings. (26 June 2020). “Economic research: Asia-Pacific losses bear $3
trillion as balance sheet recession looms”. https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/articles/200626-economic-research-asia-pacific-losses-near-3-trillion-as-balance-sheet-recession-looms-11549853.
ABOUT SAFE STEPS
SAFE STEPS is a multi-platform mass awareness programme that provides
vital lifesaving tips on natural disaster events, road safety and first aid.
SAFE STEPS is created and developed by Prudence Foundation, in partnership with
the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, National
Geographic and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile. It aims to raise
awareness and provide easy-to-understand educational information on
life-threatening issues in the hope of saving lives and building more resilient
communities.
For more information, please visit SAFE STEPS.
ABOUT PRUDENCE FOUNDATION
Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia
and Africa. Its mission is to secure the future of communities by enhancing
education, health and safety. The Foundation runs regional and local programmes
in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to
maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential’s long-term
mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more
resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity.
For more information, please visit Prudence Foundation.
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT
SOCIETIES
The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) is the world’s largest humanitarian
network, comprising 192 member National Societies that work to save lives and
promote dignity around the world.
For more information, please visit IFRC.
ABOUT LENOVO
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500
company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world.
Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are
developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy
and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the
world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are
also leading an Intelligent Transformation — to create better experiences and
opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more
visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow
us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and
read about the latest news via our StoryHub.