iQIYI International extends strategic partnership with Astro to add local content dimension
- iQIYI is enhancing its local content offering with the addition of
top Astro-produced local Malay dramas including some of its biggest hits over
the last few years as well as a freshly released new title, made available
exclusively on both iQIYI and Astro platforms concurrently
KUALA
LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 December 2020 – Innovative market-leading online entertainment
service iQIYI International is extending its partnership with Malaysia’s leading
media entertainment group, Astro Malaysia Holdings to offer more local content
to its viewers. This local content partnership adds another dimension to the
current strategic partnership between the two companies, by making available a
curated collection of Astro’s biggest locally produced hits on iQIYI
International.
Dinesh Ratnam, iQIYI International Country
Manager Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei said “We aim to be the destination for
users who are looking for good quality content, both local and from around the
region. In that regard, we will continue to strive in offering more local
content to our Malaysian users on top of the already strong collection of
Korean and Chinese titles we possess. We started offering local content to our
users in July, and the receptivity was overwhelming.”
iQIYI International’s partnership with Astro was
forged in 2019 and has resulted in the only iQIYI linear TV channel in the
region made exclusively available for Astro customers. The partnership is
reflective of both company’s aspirations to a global exchange of content which
have become more accessible in the wake of technological advances. iQIYI
International and Astro have firmly held to the belief of providing users with
high-quality entertainment through ground-breaking technological innovation and
content creativity.
Along with a collection of top library hits,
this strategic content partnership also will be making available a
much-anticipated title, Biar Mereka
Cemburu, on iQIYI’s streaming services. Featuring an all-star cast of Aiman
Hakim Ridza, Nabilah Razali and many more, it tells a
will-they-won’t-they love story of city boy Eidil, who falls in love with food
delivery rider and aspiring photographer, Nadia who does not reciprocate his
love. The title was released on Dec 1, 2020 and each episode is made available
on iQIYI just an hour after the show airs on Astro Ria.
This is a testament to the continued cooperation between the two parties and shared
belief in providing quality entertainment services to users. The show will
first air on Astro Ria at 10 pm and iQIYI users will be able to watch it just
an hour later at 11 pm. The episodes are accessible for all to watch here https://bit.ly/WatchBiarMerekaCemburu or download iQIYI app via http://bit.ly/iQIYI .
“Astro has an amazing selection of local content
and a good track record of producing great local hits that appeal to a wide
range of viewers. To that end, we look forward to adding more high quality,
premium content from Astro through the extension of our partnership. There is
definitely more to come here.” added Dinesh.
Added Dinesh “We’ve seen a surge in demand for
content in our platform as people spend more time at home during the CMCO, we
will continue to forge deeper and broader content partnerships to satisfy this
demand from our viewers.”
ABOUT iQIYI International
Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video
streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international
viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI
International delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime;
with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI
International also makes its technology available to other entertainment
services through SaaS partnerships. iQIYI International can be enjoyed on any
device via iQ.com and the app. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc.
(Nasdaq: IQ).
For more
latest updates, please follow iQIYI Malaysia’s social media accounts:
Facebook: www.fb.com/iQIYIMalaysia
Instagram: www.instagram.com/iQIYIMalaysia
Twitter: www.twitter.com/iQIYIMalaysia
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/iQIYIMalaysia
TikTok: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSpS45B2/
ABOUT Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad
Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro) is
Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company, serving 5.7 million or 75% of
Malaysian households across our TV, radio, digital and commerce platforms. As a
trusted brand, Astro keeps Malaysians entertained and informed with a TV
viewership share of 73% driven by local and vernacular signatures,
international and live sports content. Our streaming service, Astro GO, allows
its 1.7 million monthly active users to access their preferred content anytime,
anywhere across multiple devices. To date a total of 134mn On Demand videos
were streamed. Astro’s radio brands
maintained their No.1 position in their respective languages, reaching 15.7mn
weekly listeners, with 3.6mn monthly digital radio users. Astro’s digital
brands host a total MUV of 13.4mn. With 8mn followers, Astro Awani is
Malaysia’s #1 news channel on social media. As the leading movie producer in
Malaysia, Astro is committed to raising the standard of local films with blockbusters
such as Hantu Kak Limah, BoBoiBoy Movie 2, Paskal, Polis Evo 2 and
award-winning The Garden of Evening Mists. In FY20, Astro Shaw garnered 50%
share of the local box office sales.