iQIYI International extends strategic partnership with Astro to add local content dimension

iQIYI is enhancing its local content offering with the addition of

top Astro-produced local Malay dramas including some of its biggest hits over

the last few years as well as a freshly released new title, made available

exclusively on both iQIYI and Astro platforms concurrently

KUALA

LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 December 2020 – Innovative market-leading online entertainment

service iQIYI International is extending its partnership with Malaysia’s leading

media entertainment group, Astro Malaysia Holdings to offer more local content

to its viewers. This local content partnership adds another dimension to the

current strategic partnership between the two companies, by making available a

curated collection of Astro’s biggest locally produced hits on iQIYI

International.

Dinesh Ratnam, iQIYI International Country

Manager Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei said “We aim to be the destination for

users who are looking for good quality content, both local and from around the

region. In that regard, we will continue to strive in offering more local

content to our Malaysian users on top of the already strong collection of

Korean and Chinese titles we possess. We started offering local content to our

users in July, and the receptivity was overwhelming.”

iQIYI International’s partnership with Astro was

forged in 2019 and has resulted in the only iQIYI linear TV channel in the

region made exclusively available for Astro customers. The partnership is

reflective of both company’s aspirations to a global exchange of content which

have become more accessible in the wake of technological advances. iQIYI

International and Astro have firmly held to the belief of providing users with

high-quality entertainment through ground-breaking technological innovation and

content creativity.

Along with a collection of top library hits,

this strategic content partnership also will be making available a

much-anticipated title, Biar Mereka

Cemburu, on iQIYI’s streaming services. Featuring an all-star cast of Aiman

Hakim Ridza, Nabilah Razali and many more, it tells a

will-they-won’t-they love story of city boy Eidil, who falls in love with food

delivery rider and aspiring photographer, Nadia who does not reciprocate his

love. The title was released on Dec 1, 2020 and each episode is made available

on iQIYI just an hour after the show airs on Astro Ria.

This is a testament to the continued cooperation between the two parties and shared

belief in providing quality entertainment services to users. The show will

first air on Astro Ria at 10 pm and iQIYI users will be able to watch it just

an hour later at 11 pm. The episodes are accessible for all to watch here https://bit.ly/WatchBiarMerekaCemburu or download iQIYI app via http://bit.ly/iQIYI .

“Astro has an amazing selection of local content

and a good track record of producing great local hits that appeal to a wide

range of viewers. To that end, we look forward to adding more high quality,

premium content from Astro through the extension of our partnership. There is

definitely more to come here.” added Dinesh.

Added Dinesh “We’ve seen a surge in demand for

content in our platform as people spend more time at home during the CMCO, we

will continue to forge deeper and broader content partnerships to satisfy this

demand from our viewers.”

ABOUT iQIYI International

Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video

streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international

viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI

International delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime;

with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI

International also makes its technology available to other entertainment

services through SaaS partnerships. iQIYI International can be enjoyed on any

device via iQ.com and the app. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc.

(Nasdaq: IQ).



ABOUT Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro) is

Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company, serving 5.7 million or 75% of

Malaysian households across our TV, radio, digital and commerce platforms. As a

trusted brand, Astro keeps Malaysians entertained and informed with a TV

viewership share of 73% driven by local and vernacular signatures,

international and live sports content. Our streaming service, Astro GO, allows

its 1.7 million monthly active users to access their preferred content anytime,

anywhere across multiple devices. To date a total of 134mn On Demand videos

were streamed. Astro’s radio brands

maintained their No.1 position in their respective languages, reaching 15.7mn

weekly listeners, with 3.6mn monthly digital radio users. Astro’s digital

brands host a total MUV of 13.4mn. With 8mn followers, Astro Awani is

Malaysia’s #1 news channel on social media. As the leading movie producer in

Malaysia, Astro is committed to raising the standard of local films with blockbusters

such as Hantu Kak Limah, BoBoiBoy Movie 2, Paskal, Polis Evo 2 and

award-winning The Garden of Evening Mists. In FY20, Astro Shaw garnered 50%

share of the local box office sales.