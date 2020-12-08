MilKar Signs MOU with Million Smiles Foundation

LAHORE: Milkar signs an MOU with the Million Smiles Foundation in an attempt to provide the Million Smiles volunteers network with countless other volunteering opportunities & spread “Smiles for Humanity”.

The MOU was signed between Dr. Umar Saif, Founder, MilKar and Umme Muhammad, Chairperson Million Smiles Foundation. The strategic partnership aims at maximizing social impact by connecting the rightly skilled people with the respective volunteering tasks.

The partnership between MilKar and MSF aims to bridge the gap between volunteers and work opportunities for social welfare. MilKar is an automated platform that aims to create social impact through a people-led movement. Via this mutual effort, Million Smiles Foundation and MilKar would be working toward joint on-ground efforts for Humanitarian work & promoting youth volunteerism across Pakistan.

Million Smiles is one of the largest youth networks under which several youth initiatives are taking place: These include:

Million Smiles Trainings & Development

Million Smiles Foundation

Million Smiles Travels

Million Smiles Kids

Million Smiles Quran

Million Smiles Youth TV

Pinch of Yum (online Food Blog by Million Smiles)

Million Smiles aims to spread “Smiles for Humanity” together with Milkar across Pakistan.

