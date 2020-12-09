Enterpryze launches innovative Invoice & Pay Solution for SMEs in Singapore
Enterpryze unveils new invoice, payment and cash flow solution at the 2020 Singapore FinTech Festival which will change the way SMEs do business
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 9 December 2020 – Enterpryze,
a cloud based invoicing, accounting and ERP platform, launches Invoice &
Pay solution for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore during the
Singapore FinTech Festival 2020.
Introducing Enterpryze Invoice & Pay
Designed
for small business owners looking for a simple, easy-to-use invoicing solution,
Enterpryze’s Invoice & Pay allows them to collect
payments faster than ever before. Small
business owners can adopt Invoice & Pay through UOB BizSmart, a suite of
cloud-based solutions by UOB to help SMEs digitalise their business processes
such as invoicing, sales, and accounting.
Using
Enterpryze’s solution, businesses can generate sales and purchase invoices
easily. They can get paid by PayNow QR code with real time credit notification,
and they can also manage outgoing payment to suppliers. Businesses can also
integrate the Invoice & Pay solution with their UOB business bank accounts
to reconcile their transactions quickly and conveniently.
Enterpryze
Invoice & Pay is ideal for start-ups and small businesses looking for
simple tools to manage their sales and invoicing quickly and easily. As their
business grows, Enterpryze grows with them, allowing them to seamlessly upgrade
to the Accounting, Inventory or full ERP solutions.
Enterpryze is a seamless
InvoiceNow-ready solution
Because Enterpryze is an InvoiceNow-ready
solution,
businesses can send invoices via the e-invoicing network automatically.
InvoiceNow helps to shorten invoicing processing time and help businesses get
paid faster without any manual paperwork, resulting in healthier cash flow for
SMEs. Furthermore, businesses that register for InvoiceNow on or before 31
December 2020 can receive an E-Invoicing Registration Grant (ERG) of $200,
which will be paid out through PayNow Corporate (T+Cs apply).
Take payment faster with PayNow
An incredibly simple solution that helps
businesses improve cash flow, PayNow allows SMEs to take payment faster via a
dynamic PayNow QR Code. A Dynamic QR Code links the QR code with the invoice,
meaning the invoice amount doesn’t need to be typed in again manually. This
minimises any human-error when collecting payment and is especially useful for
businesses dealing with cash-on-delivery or for SMEs choosing to send a QR code
via WhatsApp to get paid.
Says Morgan Browne, CEO of Enterpryze, “Enterpryze
has been working with UOB Bizsmart for almost 3 years, providing integrated
solutions to SMEs. Today, with Invoice & Pay we now offer solutions to all
SMEs, from the start-up to the super scaler. No longer are SMEs restricted by
solutions that will not grow with their business. Enterpryze can meet your
needs today and into the future.”