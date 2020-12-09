Enterpryze launches innovative Invoice & Pay Solution for SMEs in Singapore

Enterpryze unveils new invoice, payment and cash flow solution at the 2020 Singapore FinTech Festival which will change the way SMEs do business

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 9 December 2020 – Enterpryze,

a cloud based invoicing, accounting and ERP platform, launches Invoice &

Pay solution for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore during the

Singapore FinTech Festival 2020.

Introducing Enterpryze Invoice & Pay

Designed

for small business owners looking for a simple, easy-to-use invoicing solution,

Enterpryze’s Invoice & Pay allows them to collect

payments faster than ever before. Small

business owners can adopt Invoice & Pay through UOB BizSmart, a suite of

cloud-based solutions by UOB to help SMEs digitalise their business processes

such as invoicing, sales, and accounting.

Using

Enterpryze’s solution, businesses can generate sales and purchase invoices

easily. They can get paid by PayNow QR code with real time credit notification,

and they can also manage outgoing payment to suppliers. Businesses can also

integrate the Invoice & Pay solution with their UOB business bank accounts

to reconcile their transactions quickly and conveniently.

Enterpryze

Invoice & Pay is ideal for start-ups and small businesses looking for

simple tools to manage their sales and invoicing quickly and easily. As their

business grows, Enterpryze grows with them, allowing them to seamlessly upgrade

to the Accounting, Inventory or full ERP solutions.

Enterpryze is a seamless

InvoiceNow-ready solution

Because Enterpryze is an InvoiceNow-ready

solution,

businesses can send invoices via the e-invoicing network automatically.

InvoiceNow helps to shorten invoicing processing time and help businesses get

paid faster without any manual paperwork, resulting in healthier cash flow for

SMEs. Furthermore, businesses that register for InvoiceNow on or before 31

December 2020 can receive an E-Invoicing Registration Grant (ERG) of $200,

which will be paid out through PayNow Corporate (T+Cs apply).

Take payment faster with PayNow

An incredibly simple solution that helps

businesses improve cash flow, PayNow allows SMEs to take payment faster via a

dynamic PayNow QR Code. A Dynamic QR Code links the QR code with the invoice,

meaning the invoice amount doesn’t need to be typed in again manually. This

minimises any human-error when collecting payment and is especially useful for

businesses dealing with cash-on-delivery or for SMEs choosing to send a QR code

via WhatsApp to get paid.

Says Morgan Browne, CEO of Enterpryze, “Enterpryze

has been working with UOB Bizsmart for almost 3 years, providing integrated

solutions to SMEs. Today, with Invoice & Pay we now offer solutions to all

SMEs, from the start-up to the super scaler. No longer are SMEs restricted by

solutions that will not grow with their business. Enterpryze can meet your

needs today and into the future.”



