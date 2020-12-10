Automobile Association of Singapore Launches Limited-Time Membership Promotion This Christmas

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 December 2020 – As the year end draws to a close, it is time again to review and sign up for your daily Memberships. Specially this Christmas, the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) is launching a limited-time offer on their Membership promotions. Not without its privileges, the AA Membership is a gateway to wide-ranging services and events for motorists.

As the trusted partner to motorists in Singapore, AA leads the frontier in providing services and rebates guaranteed to suit varying lifestyle needs. Extending across a suite of promotions and privileges, the AA Membership is packaged for families, individuals and tertiary students who might require roadside assistance anytime, anywhere in Singapore. Those without a valid driving license can still revel in gaming and lifestyle privileges along with overseas discounts offered with the Social Membership.

In the season of giving, our Membership promotions are upgraded to value-add your experience on the road. Compared to a standard 1-year new Membership application price of $112.35, the AA Membership subscription is going for a discounted $68 per year, for a minimum of 3 years. There is no better time than now to sign up if you haven’t. You’ll be able to access a host of rebates and services that can elevate your driving experience. AA Singapore is also giving $68 redemption offers, handy for offsetting any AAS-IA insurance or AAShop purchases, including car battery replacements – perfect for gifting season. What’s more, by filling in your spouse’s details, the promotion subscriber stands to reap an additional bonus of AA Family Membership plan at $32.10 yearly. That’s not all, for members and public who send in a quotation request to AAS Insurance Agency, they stand a chance to win attractive prizes!

A Membership with AA Singapore will accord you a full suite of benefits, designed to ensure smooth journeys, locally and internationally. Additionally, the provision of a 24/7 call centre and mobile app ease requests for roadside assistance, from towing and battery replacement to flat tyre changes. The gift that keeps on giving, you can rest assured that driving abroad will be a breeze, given its reciprocal breakdown services in over 120 countries. Gift yourself and your loved ones a AA Membership this holiday season.

About Automobile Association of Singapore

The Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) is the leading provider of Roadside Assistance Service (RAS) and the voice for motorists. In addition to motorist-related services, AA Singapore also organises driving holidays and a comprehensive selection of motoring and lifestyle workshops.

AA Singapore is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), which represents the motoring interests of more than 200 member associations in over 140 countries. Through this affiliation, AA Members can expect the same level of motoring convenience and assistance when they drive overseas.

AA Singapore is the sole issuing agent for International Driving Permit and for Carnet de Passages en Douane.

For more information, visit our website here.