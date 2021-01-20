Employment in Singapore Recovers as 40% of Companies Increase Headcount in 2021: Survey

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 20 January 2021 – Professional

recruitment services firm Michael

Page Singapore launched the Talent Trends 2021 Report, with

a keen eye on Singapore’s job market.

While hiring activities dipped 35% in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, 40% of

employers cited their plans to increase headcount numbers this year –

indicating an optimistic recovery path.

Nilay

Khandelwal, Managing Director, Michael Page Singapore

Nilay

Khandelwal, Managing Director of Michael Page Singapore, says, “Singapore’s economy has turned a corner and remains a stable, secure and

trusted hub, with seamless connections. As the economy recovers, investment

into the market will flourish, and that would drive the demand for talent amid

the business recovery climate.”

In view of the economic demands, the sectors

earmarked for highest hiring activity are technology & telecommunications,

banking & financial services, industrial & manufacturing, FMCG as well

as professional services.

According to the report, job creation in Singapore’s

technology sector is driving the uptick in employment. Many businesses in Singapore were not ready for the new normal when

technology capabilities had to ramp up quickly to ensure business continuity

during the pandemic. To that end, Singapore’s fintech and e-commerce sectors

became role models for everybody else. These sectors, in particular, remained

buoyant throughout 2020, thus becoming good examples for non-technology

businesses to follow suit.

2021 will see

further drive to upgrade and digitise businesses where technology professionals

skilled in data engineering, data visualisation, software developing and

cybersecurity will see the most demand. According to the report, 80% of

technology professionals state renumeration and benefits as their top

consideration when accepting a job offer.

Considering

the increased competition for high-potential professionals, Nilay Khandelwal

advises, “Tech professionals are currently in great demand, hence it is

pertinent for employers to ensure they are not a part of a talent auction

process and are paying in line with market standards to attract the right

talent.”

As a viable option to bridge skill gaps

arising from increased investment in digital tools, 20% of companies in

Singapore cited prioritising short-term contractors/temporary employment in

their 2021 hiring strategy. This spiked in the back end of 2020 particularly

across digital, procurement and technology, since travel and borders remain

closed. This is likely to continue in 2021 as businesses in Singapore make more

strategic recruitment plans and hire for the future.