Huntkey to Release GaN Chargers

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 December 2020 – Huntkey, a leading

provider of power solutions, has recently announced that it is going to release

its 65W GaN charger(shortened as “the charger” below) for global markets.

The

charger features two charging ports – one USB-C port and one USB-A port. The

USB-C port is designed for fast charging speed, independently, it can output

5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A or 20V3.25A, 65W at the maximum. The USB-A port can

output 5V3A or 9V3A, 27W at the maximum.

When

simultaneously charging devices, two ports combined will support a total power

output of 57W, 45W (20V2.25A) of which is from the USB-C port and 12W(5V2.4A) is from the

USB-A port. According to lab testing, the charger is able to fully charge a

MacBook within 1.5 hours and half charge an iPhone 12 within 30 minutes.

The

charger is accredited with CCC at present, but will soon extend to other

certificates such as CE, CB or FCC. To enhance its quality and safety, it is

equipped with multiple protections as well as 2 years warranty. It measures

59mm long, 32mm wide and 32mm high, which is super handy for travel.

Before

releasing the GaN charger, Huntkey’s introduced a series of phone chargers to

different markets. They are all PD chargers that are equipped with a USB-C

port. Their output power is rated from 30W to 90W, which will support fast

charging speeds for different devices, such as cell phones and tablets.

The

Huntkey 65W GaN Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/65w-gan/

For

more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About GaN Charger

GaN charger is a type of charger parts of which are

made from GaN to increase energy efficiency and lower heat generation. Compared

with traditional chargers, GaN chargers usually have a smaller body size, and

the GaN parts have the characteristics of wide band gap, high thermal

conductivity, high temperature resistance, radiation resistance, acid and

alkali resistance.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a

leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers,

monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The

International Power Supply Manufacturer’s Association (PSMA) and China Power

Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks,

Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland

China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan

and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and

India.