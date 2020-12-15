Etiqa Singapore’s digital channel Tiq reshapes insurance with all-in-one policy boasting attractive interest and flexible multi-cover

GIGANTIQ features a base interest of 1.8%1 p.a., cumulative with activation of each on-demand coverage

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December

2020 -With a vision to change the paradigm of insurance and reshape customer

experience, Tiq by Etiqa Insurance proves to be big on their brand promise,

evident in their launch of GIGANTIQ — an all-in-one insurance savings plan with

optional protection riders. Deviating from traditional products, the single

policy empowers customers with on-demand cover(s) and value-added

offerings.

Capital

guaranteed insurance savings plan

Featuring a base interest of 1.8%1

p.a. for the first year, GIGANTIQ is capital guaranteed,

and spells practicality with flexibility to top up and withdraw money anytime.

With a minimum initial premium of S$50, GIGANTIQ is made affordable and accessible to the wider

market.

On-demand

insurance coverage

Customers can also add insurance coverage such

as cancer or home protection on-the-go, where they can enjoy additional

interest of up to 0.25% p.a. on first S$10,000 for each protection plan2

added to their GIGANTIQ policy.

“The overwhelming support for GIGANTIQ since

our launch is a humbling experience. This further affirms Etiqa’s commitment to

create innovative insurance products that not only protect individuals and

their loved ones, but also empower them in their journey towards personal

financial and protection goals. With GIGANTIQ, customers can take control of their future

while enjoying instant benefits such as cumulative interest and flexible

insurance protection, which they can switch on and off based on their needs,”

said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

With GIGANTIQ, customers will not have to agonise over

managing multiple insurance products from different insurers for various needs.

They can make hassle-free purchases and manage their policy in a single mobile

app. Existing GIGANTIQ users can also enjoy

referral rewards when they refer loved ones and friends for this all-in-one

insurance plan.

GIGANTIQ is available on the Tiq by Etiqa mobile app.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGANTIQ

1 Guaranteed

1% p.a. + 0.8% p.a. bonus for first policy year, available on a first come,

first served basis.

2 Selected

Life or General insurance products offered as supplementary coverage under

GIGANTIQ from time to time. Additional interest earned from each rider is only

applicable to the first S$10,000 while rider is active.

GIGANTIQ is not a

bank account or a fixed deposit. It is an insurance savings plan that earns a

crediting interest rate.

Terms apply.

Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Singapore)

A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International

Expertise

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life

and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are

regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the

Insurance Act.

With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings,

retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our

customers plan for a better future. Rated ‘A’ by Fitch in April 2020 for our

financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people

over policies.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint

venture company that combines local market knowledge with international

insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest

banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance

group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190

years.