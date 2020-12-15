Etiqa Singapore’s digital channel Tiq reshapes insurance with all-in-one policy boasting attractive interest and flexible multi-cover
GIGANTIQ features a base interest of 1.8%1 p.a., cumulative with activation of each on-demand coverage
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December
2020 -With a vision to change the paradigm of insurance and reshape customer
experience, Tiq by Etiqa Insurance proves to be big on their brand promise,
evident in their launch of GIGANTIQ — an all-in-one insurance savings plan with
optional protection riders. Deviating from traditional products, the single
policy empowers customers with on-demand cover(s) and value-added
offerings.
Capital
guaranteed insurance savings plan
Featuring a base interest of 1.8%1
p.a. for the first year, GIGANTIQ is capital guaranteed,
and spells practicality with flexibility to top up and withdraw money anytime.
With a minimum initial premium of S$50, GIGANTIQ is made affordable and accessible to the wider
market.
On-demand
insurance coverage
Customers can also add insurance coverage such
as cancer or home protection on-the-go, where they can enjoy additional
interest of up to 0.25% p.a. on first S$10,000 for each protection plan2
added to their GIGANTIQ policy.
“The overwhelming support for GIGANTIQ since
our launch is a humbling experience. This further affirms Etiqa’s commitment to
create innovative insurance products that not only protect individuals and
their loved ones, but also empower them in their journey towards personal
financial and protection goals. With GIGANTIQ, customers can take control of their future
while enjoying instant benefits such as cumulative interest and flexible
insurance protection, which they can switch on and off based on their needs,”
said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.
With GIGANTIQ, customers will not have to agonise over
managing multiple insurance products from different insurers for various needs.
They can make hassle-free purchases and manage their policy in a single mobile
app. Existing GIGANTIQ users can also enjoy
referral rewards when they refer loved ones and friends for this all-in-one
insurance plan.
GIGANTIQ is available on the Tiq by Etiqa mobile app.
For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGANTIQ
1 Guaranteed
1% p.a. + 0.8% p.a. bonus for first policy year, available on a first come,
first served basis.
2 Selected
Life or General insurance products offered as supplementary coverage under
GIGANTIQ from time to time. Additional interest earned from each rider is only
applicable to the first S$10,000 while rider is active.
GIGANTIQ is not a
bank account or a fixed deposit. It is an insurance savings plan that earns a
crediting interest rate.
Terms apply.
Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.
About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Singapore)
A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International
Expertise
Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life
and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are
regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the
Insurance Act.
With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings,
retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our
customers plan for a better future. Rated ‘A’ by Fitch in April 2020 for our
financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people
over policies.
Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint
venture company that combines local market knowledge with international
insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest
banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance
group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190
years.