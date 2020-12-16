JustCo launches Digital Future of Work Platform with ground-breaking innovations Switch and SixSense
officiated by Minister Chan Chun Sing will transform how and where people work via
“space as a service” concepts
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 16
December 2020 – JustCo, Asia-Pacific’s leading co-working company, today launched its
Digital Future of Work Platform at an event officiated by Singapore’s Minister for
Trade and Industry Mr. Chan Chun Sing. JustCo’s new platform uses digital
technology to enable users to decide where and how to work, depending on each
individual’s unique needs. Diverse workspace options such as hub-and-spoke
offices, flexible workspaces and remote work booths can now be combined with the
home office and other workspace solutions to enable solo work or team
collaboration to happen seamlessly.
The two key
innovations powering JustCo’s digital platform are:
Switch — The
world’s first workspace on-demand app. Switch connects users and
providers of workspace flexibly and dynamically. Users pay by the minute for
the space that they use, with introductory pricing starting at just S$3.60 per
hour. Switch customers can choose between accessing JustCo centres, non-JustCo shared
office locations, or proprietary Switch booths, based on their needs. 60 Switch
booths have already been deployed at JustCo’s centres and at nine[2] Frasers Property malls,
with both CBD and fringe locations covered. Customer adoption rates have been overwhelming,
particularly in suburban locations where users want an alternative to working
from home. Plans are underway to introduce more Switch booths in Singapore and
across the region in cities that JustCo has presence in.
SixSense — An AI-powered tool that connects with
sensors to analyze how space is being used. The use cases for SixSense include workspace
design, space-use optimisation analysis and, importantly, crowdedness monitoring
for safe distancing purposes. SixSense has been put into service at 10 Justco centres across Singapore with the
following immediate benefits:
- JustCo
centres’ users now have real-time information on centre density and crowdedness
at their offices. By combining this information with JustCo’s flexible office
options (including Switch), users can avoid crowded locations and pick work
spaces that best suit their needs.
- JustCo operations
teams are now assisted by SixSense in their monitoring of safe-distancing compliance
and other centre operations matters.
- JustCo’s
design team can now use information collected through SixSense to continuously improve
office design and construction.
Taken together, Switch and SixSense, plus other digital
tools to be added to JustCo’s digital platform, will transform how companies
and workers access office space. By giving users the ultimate flexibility to
choose where and how to work, office space can now be consumed as an on-demand
service.
Kong Wan Sing,
Founder and CEO of JustCo, added: “When the pandemic struck, many of us were
forced into the unknown and untried world of working from home. It worked well
for some, but terribly for others. We quickly realized that what workers needed
was the power and digital tools to decide where and how to work. JustCo’s Digital
Future of Work Platform is our answer to that problem. Fixed and rigid offices have
run their course. The future belongs to flexible and on-demand workspaces.”
The launch event
was held at JustCo’s newest co-working location at Singapore’s The Centrepoint
shopping mall. JustCo Centrepoint houses the company’s global headquarters and
is also the firm’s first “Smart Centre.” Technology features in this centre
include:
- Facial
recognition at all main entrances, with an advanced “mask setting” that permits
entry only for masked users
- Mobile app
enabled card-free access to all private suites and meeting rooms
- A fully-automated
robotic café and bar operated by JustCo F&B partner RATIO. When paired with
the RATIO app, users can order beverages remotely and have them ready upon arrival
at the office
These
technological innovations are being pioneered in Singapore before being
introduced to other markets across the region.
JustCo Centrepoint
commenced operations in October 2020. New customers who have joined JustCo Centrepoint’s
community include companies like Tencent-backed
Riot Games as well as SMEs. The opening of JustCo Centrepoint follows the
company’s July 2020 opening of JustCo OCBC Centre East and its recent
announcement of an upcoming centre at Razer’s Southeast Asia headquarters in
Singapore’s One-North. More new JustCo centres are expected in 2021.
[2] The
nine malls of Frasers Property Retail are namely Causeway Point, Century
Square, Changi City Point, Northpoint City, Tampines 1, Tiong Bahru Plaza, The
Centrepoint, Waterway Point and YewTee Point.
About JustCo
Founded in
2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia Pacific’s leading premium
flexible workspace provider. We continually disrupt the status quo and redefine
collaborative working.
In our communities, we connect dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large
corporations. People are at the heart of what we do, as we create networking
events and strategic partnerships for our members and partners to gain
insights, collaborate, and help each other. Our passion for customer
satisfaction ensures our members find the same JustCo hospitality — comfort and
peace of mind — no matter where they are.
We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our
ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and
experiences.
