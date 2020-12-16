JustCo launches Digital Future of Work Platform with ground-breaking innovations Switch and SixSense

Smart workspace technologies introduced

at ceremony

officiated by Minister Chan Chun Sing will transform how and where people work via

“space as a service” concepts

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 16

December 2020 – JustCo, Asia-Pacific’s leading co-working company, today launched its

Digital Future of Work Platform at an event officiated by Singapore’s Minister for

Trade and Industry Mr. Chan Chun Sing. JustCo’s new platform uses digital

technology to enable users to decide where and how to work, depending on each

individual’s unique needs. Diverse workspace options such as hub-and-spoke

offices, flexible workspaces and remote work booths can now be combined with the

home office and other workspace solutions to enable solo work or team

collaboration to happen seamlessly.

The two key

innovations powering JustCo’s digital platform are:

Switch — The

world’s first workspace on-demand app. Switch connects users and

providers of workspace flexibly and dynamically. Users pay by the minute for

the space that they use, with introductory pricing starting at just S$3.60 per

hour. Switch customers can choose between accessing JustCo centres, non-JustCo shared

office locations, or proprietary Switch booths, based on their needs. 60 Switch

booths have already been deployed at JustCo’s centres and at nine[2] Frasers Property malls,

with both CBD and fringe locations covered. Customer adoption rates have been overwhelming,

particularly in suburban locations where users want an alternative to working

from home. Plans are underway to introduce more Switch booths in Singapore and

across the region in cities that JustCo has presence in.

SixSense — An AI-powered tool that connects with

sensors to analyze how space is being used. The use cases for SixSense include workspace

design, space-use optimisation analysis and, importantly, crowdedness monitoring

for safe distancing purposes. SixSense has been put into service at 10 Justco centres across Singapore with the

following immediate benefits:

JustCo

centres’ users now have real-time information on centre density and crowdedness

at their offices. By combining this information with JustCo’s flexible office

options (including Switch), users can avoid crowded locations and pick work

spaces that best suit their needs.

teams are now assisted by SixSense in their monitoring of safe-distancing compliance

and other centre operations matters.

design team can now use information collected through SixSense to continuously improve

office design and construction.

Taken together, Switch and SixSense, plus other digital

tools to be added to JustCo’s digital platform, will transform how companies

and workers access office space. By giving users the ultimate flexibility to

choose where and how to work, office space can now be consumed as an on-demand

service.

Kong Wan Sing,

Founder and CEO of JustCo, added: “When the pandemic struck, many of us were

forced into the unknown and untried world of working from home. It worked well

for some, but terribly for others. We quickly realized that what workers needed

was the power and digital tools to decide where and how to work. JustCo’s Digital

Future of Work Platform is our answer to that problem. Fixed and rigid offices have

run their course. The future belongs to flexible and on-demand workspaces.”

The launch event

was held at JustCo’s newest co-working location at Singapore’s The Centrepoint

shopping mall. JustCo Centrepoint houses the company’s global headquarters and

is also the firm’s first “Smart Centre.” Technology features in this centre

include:

Facial

recognition at all main entrances, with an advanced “mask setting” that permits

entry only for masked users

recognition at all main entrances, with an advanced “mask setting” that permits entry only for masked users Mobile app

enabled card-free access to all private suites and meeting rooms

enabled card-free access to all private suites and meeting rooms A fully-automated

robotic café and bar operated by JustCo F&B partner RATIO. When paired with

the RATIO app, users can order beverages remotely and have them ready upon arrival

at the office

These

technological innovations are being pioneered in Singapore before being

introduced to other markets across the region.

JustCo Centrepoint

commenced operations in October 2020. New customers who have joined JustCo Centrepoint’s

community include companies like Tencent-backed

Riot Games as well as SMEs. The opening of JustCo Centrepoint follows the

company’s July 2020 opening of JustCo OCBC Centre East and its recent

announcement of an upcoming centre at Razer’s Southeast Asia headquarters in

Singapore’s One-North. More new JustCo centres are expected in 2021.



[1]

Official event photos may be downloaded here. Photos to be attributed to JustCo.

[2]

nine malls of Frasers Property Retail are namely Causeway Point, Century

Square, Changi City Point, Northpoint City, Tampines 1, Tiong Bahru Plaza, The

Centrepoint, Waterway Point and YewTee Point.

JustCo Locations