Sega Entertainment Replaces Legacy Systems with Infor ERP
On-time Go-Live during pandemic helps 200 outlets go paperless and create safer workplace
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 16 December 2020 – Infor Japan KK, the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a global leader in
business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Sega Entertainment, an amusement arcade operator, successfully
rolled out Infor LN, an ERP solution for manufacturing, in July 2020. The on-time Go-Live has enabled arcade manager
workloads to be reduced by approximately 20% in some outlets, and the new
system is also helping to minimize pandemic infection risks and drive workstyle
reforms by cutting arcade work processes. This project was carried out with the
support of Hitachi, Ltd., an Infor partner.
Sega Entertainment’s main business is the operation of amusement arcades
under its mission to contribute to society by creating fun places that bring
smiles to people’s faces. In more recent years, it has also launched restaurant
and merchandising businesses, and in August 2019, introduced Sega Platon,
an official app integrated with electronic payment functions, in its outlets
nationwide. The company is committed to continuing to provide its customers
with fun times and venues in line with ever-changing consumer demands.
Sega Entertainment is currently endeavoring to streamline both its internal
and outlet operations to enable its employees to better focus on new initiatives.
A major impediment to this process was the fully customized mission-critical
systems developed for its past amusement business. These legacy systems lack
scalability, making them an increasing encumbrance to operational improvements.
Its arcade operations, in particular, was dominated by analog workflows
dependent on individual skills, and arcade managers were constantly overwhelmed
with paper-based bookkeeping.
Sega Entertainment chose Infor LN, Infor’s ERP solution for manufacturing,
for its tremendous versatility, as well as the availability of all functions
required to improve its operations and launch new businesses, and on the
strength of Hitachi’s proposal.
Sega Entertainment deployed Infor LN as its ERP system for handling core
management operations including accounting, procurement, and logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic was declared during
system construction, but thanks to Hitachi’s deep understanding of Sega
Entertainment’s operations and the trust it has built with the company’s arcade
managers and other personnel, the new system went into operation as originally
scheduled.
Sega Entertainment’s operations are now running smoothly on Infor LN, and
new improved workflows enabled by Infor LN are becoming established. The analog
workflows of the company’s approximately 200 amusement arcades nationwide have
also been digitized and standardized, and paper-based bookkeeping eliminated.
Moving forward, the company plans to leverage Infor LN for other purposes
as well, including inventory visualization in logistics management and system
support for new businesses, which was difficult under the old system. Sega
Entertainment is building an ERP system for business transformation that
enables it to support new business projects while scrapping legacy
infrastructure and streamlining its business operations.
“We were endeavoring to transform our business across the company to
address customer needs, but were unable to carry out real transformation owing
to the limitations of our systems, which were designed for now-outdated
business operations,” says Hideo Kawai, the general
manager of Sega Entertainment’s IT Solutions Department. “We are very happy
with the way Infor LN has enabled us to streamline our operations, allowing us
to devote more time and energy to our corporate mission.”
