Sega Entertainment Replaces Legacy Systems with Infor ERP

On-time Go-Live during pandemic helps 200 outlets go paperless and create safer workplace

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 16 December 2020 – Infor Japan KK, the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, a global leader in

business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Sega Entertainment, an amusement arcade operator, successfully

rolled out Infor LN, an ERP solution for manufacturing, in July 2020. The on-time Go-Live has enabled arcade manager

workloads to be reduced by approximately 20% in some outlets, and the new

system is also helping to minimize pandemic infection risks and drive workstyle

reforms by cutting arcade work processes. This project was carried out with the

support of Hitachi, Ltd., an Infor partner.

Learn

more about Infor LN: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/ln

Sega Entertainment’s main business is the operation of amusement arcades

under its mission to contribute to society by creating fun places that bring

smiles to people’s faces. In more recent years, it has also launched restaurant

and merchandising businesses, and in August 2019, introduced Sega Platon,

an official app integrated with electronic payment functions, in its outlets

nationwide. The company is committed to continuing to provide its customers

with fun times and venues in line with ever-changing consumer demands.

Sega Entertainment is currently endeavoring to streamline both its internal

and outlet operations to enable its employees to better focus on new initiatives.

A major impediment to this process was the fully customized mission-critical

systems developed for its past amusement business. These legacy systems lack

scalability, making them an increasing encumbrance to operational improvements.

Its arcade operations, in particular, was dominated by analog workflows

dependent on individual skills, and arcade managers were constantly overwhelmed

with paper-based bookkeeping.

Sega Entertainment chose Infor LN, Infor’s ERP solution for manufacturing,

for its tremendous versatility, as well as the availability of all functions

required to improve its operations and launch new businesses, and on the

strength of Hitachi’s proposal.

Sega Entertainment deployed Infor LN as its ERP system for handling core

management operations including accounting, procurement, and logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic was declared during

system construction, but thanks to Hitachi’s deep understanding of Sega

Entertainment’s operations and the trust it has built with the company’s arcade

managers and other personnel, the new system went into operation as originally

scheduled.

Sega Entertainment’s operations are now running smoothly on Infor LN, and

new improved workflows enabled by Infor LN are becoming established. The analog

workflows of the company’s approximately 200 amusement arcades nationwide have

also been digitized and standardized, and paper-based bookkeeping eliminated.

Moving forward, the company plans to leverage Infor LN for other purposes

as well, including inventory visualization in logistics management and system

support for new businesses, which was difficult under the old system. Sega

Entertainment is building an ERP system for business transformation that

enables it to support new business projects while scrapping legacy

infrastructure and streamlining its business operations.

“We were endeavoring to transform our business across the company to

address customer needs, but were unable to carry out real transformation owing

to the limitations of our systems, which were designed for now-outdated

business operations,” says Hideo Kawai, the general

manager of Sega Entertainment’s IT Solutions Department. “We are very happy

with the way Infor LN has enabled us to streamline our operations, allowing us

to devote more time and energy to our corporate mission.”

